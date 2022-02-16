The 21-years-in-the-making docuseries Jeen-yuhs: The Kanye Trilogy debuts , and co-director Chike Ozah discusses the many obstacles Kanye faced growing up. Dr. Jen reveals marital strife to the other women on The Real Housewives of Orange County ; and on TLC, doctors are helping patients who have things Stuck in them. And Dr. Pimple Popper herself, Sandra Lee, tells us about the show she's watching and loving.

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).