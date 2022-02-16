What to Watch podcast: Jeen-yus gives exclusive us access into the world of Kanye West
Paramount+ has revealed a slew of series renewals and updates, including another Yellowstone prequel series, a third season of The Challenge: All Stars, the "best of the best" competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, more Halo, and cast news about the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.
The 21-years-in-the-making docuseries Jeen-yuhs: The Kanye Trilogy debuts, and co-director Chike Ozah discusses the many obstacles Kanye faced growing up. Dr. Jen reveals marital strife to the other women on The Real Housewives of Orange County; and on TLC, doctors are helping patients who have things Stuck in them. And Dr. Pimple Popper herself, Sandra Lee, tells us about the show she's watching and loving.
Plus, other entertainment headlines — including Showtime's focus on Facebook for the second season of its new series Super Pumped, and the three women named as hosts for this year's Oscars — and trivia.
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC
Celebrity Big Brother - CBS
South Park - Comedy Central
I Can See Your Voice - Fox
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
The Amazing Race - CBS
Next Level Chef - Fox
Resident Alien - SYFY
Dr. Pimple Popper (season premiere) - TLC
10 p.m.
The Chase (season finale) - ABC
Astrid & Lilly Save the World - SYFY
Stuck (series debut) - TLC
Streaming
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (docuseries debut) — Netflix
Swap Shop (season premiere) — Netflix
Pass the Mic (documentary) — Tubi
*times are ET and subject to change
