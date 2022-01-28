What to Watch podcast: A new doc goes deep on Janet Jackson's life and career
Five years in the making, Janet Jackson is in the spotlight for a two-night docuseries event, in which the music icon talks about everything from allegations against her brother Michael to rumors that she had a secret baby to that infamous Super Bowl halftime show performance with Justin Timberlake.
Also, W. Kamau Bell examines the life and career of Bill Cosby, including his decades of success and the dozens of sexual assaults he allegedly committed during that time.
Meanwhile, Kristen Bell stars in the new series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, part homage and part satire of psychological thrillers. Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness stars in his own solo project, Getting Curious, an extension of his podcast of the same name. And Dave Franco, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, and more star in the murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty.
Our Sound Bite of the Week comes from the trailer for Will Arnett's upcoming comedy series Murderville. Plus, we offer up the biggest entertainment headlines — including another CSI: Vegas departure and Succession sweeping the entire DGA drama series nominations — and some trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Phil Lord and Chris Miller are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 28-30
FRIDAY
Streaming
The Legend of Vox Machina (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
The Afterparty (series debut) — Apple TV+
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (series debut) — Netflix
In From the Cold (series debut) — Netflix
Doomlands (animated series debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild — Disney+
Home Team — Netflix
Clean — Digital/VOD
The Requin — Digital/VOD
A Taste of Hunger — VOD
8 p.m.
Undercover Boss — CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Janet Jackson (parts 1 & 2) — Lifetime/A&E
Ready to Love (season premiere) — OWN
9 p.m.
20/20 ("Gone at Dawn") — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew (season finale) — The CW
10 p.m.
My Killer Body With K. Michelle (series debut) — Lifetime
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW
Butlers in Love (movie) — Hallmark
Janet Jackson (parts 3 & 4) — Lifetime/A&E
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
11:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Streaming
Love Off the Grid (series debut) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season finale) — ABC
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep (season finale) — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW
Britannia — Epix
10 p.m.
Next Level Chef (special night) — Fox
The Righteous Gemstones — HBO
We Need to Talk About Cosby (docuseries debut) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments