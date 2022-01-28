What to Watch podcast: A new doc goes deep on Janet Jackson's life and career

Plus, Showtime declares We Need to Talk About Cosby, Jonathan Van Ness is Getting Curious in a new Netflix series, and more.
By EW Staff January 28, 2022 at 08:54 AM EST
Five years in the making, Janet Jackson is in the spotlight for a two-night docuseries event, in which the music icon talks about everything from allegations against her brother Michael to rumors that she had a secret baby to that infamous Super Bowl halftime show performance with Justin Timberlake.

Also, W. Kamau Bell examines the life and career of Bill Cosby, including his decades of success and the dozens of sexual assaults he allegedly committed during that time.

Meanwhile, Kristen Bell stars in the new series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, part homage and part satire of psychological thrillers. Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness stars in his own solo project, Getting Curious, an extension of his podcast of the same name. And Dave Franco, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, and more star in the murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty.

Our Sound Bite of the Week comes from the trailer for Will Arnett's upcoming comedy series Murderville. Plus, we offer up the biggest entertainment headlines — including another CSI: Vegas departure and Succession sweeping the entire DGA drama series nominations — and some trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Phil Lord and Chris Miller are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 28-30

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Legend of Vox Machina (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

The Afterparty (series debut) — Apple TV+

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (series debut) — Netflix

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (series debut) — Netflix

In From the Cold (series debut) — Netflix

Doomlands (animated series debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild — Disney+

Home Team — Netflix

Clean — Digital/VOD

The Requin — Digital/VOD

A Taste of Hunger — VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

Janet Jackson (parts 1 & 2) — Lifetime/A&E

Ready to Love (season premiere) — OWN

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 ("Gone at Dawn") — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew (season finale) — The CW

Dateline ("After the Dance") — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

My Killer Body With K. Michelle (series debut) — Lifetime

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW

Butlers in Love (movie) — Hallmark

Janet Jackson (parts 3 & 4) — Lifetime/A&E

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Willem Dafoe + Katy Perry) — NBC

SUNDAY

Streaming

Love Off the Grid (series debut) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season finale) — ABC

Power Book II: Ghost — Starz

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep (season finale) — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

Britannia — Epix

Euphoria — HBO

Billions — Showtime

Claws — TNT

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Next Level Chef (special night) — Fox

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

We Need to Talk About Cosby (docuseries debut) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change

