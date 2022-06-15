What to Watch podcast: It's back to Kitchen Stadium for the premiere of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Iron Chef is back with a new iteration — Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — and now on Netflix, with five Iron Chefs and the return of host Alton Brown and the Chairman. The third and final season of Love, Victor premieres with lots of complicated relationships for Victor and his friends — and stars Michael Cimino and George Sear tell us what they're watching. And husband and wife Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy star in the comedy series God's Favorite Idiot.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including this week's finale of The Wendy Williams Show, Amber Heard shooting down rumors that she's being cut from Aquaman 2 and will be recast, and Netflix announces a reality competition based on Squid Game — and trivia!
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, June 15
Streaming
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (series debut) - Netflix
Love, Victor (final season premiere) - Hulu
Land of Make Believe (docuseries debut) - Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (series debut) - Netflix
Family Reboot (series debut) - Disney+
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (docuseries debut) - Netflix
The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+
Ms. Marvel - Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+
8 p.m.
30 for 30: Dream On (three-part special) - ESPN
The Flash - The CW
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
So You Can Dance - Fox
10 p.m.
CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - CMT
*times are ET and subject to change
