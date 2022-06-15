Plus, romance gets complicated on Love, Victor's final season, and Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone star on God's Favorite Idiot.

What to Watch podcast: It's back to Kitchen Stadium for the premiere of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Iron Chef is back with a new iteration — Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — and now on Netflix, with five Iron Chefs and the return of host Alton Brown and the Chairman. The third and final season of Love, Victor premieres with lots of complicated relationships for Victor and his friends — and stars Michael Cimino and George Sear tell us what they're watching. And husband and wife Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy star in the comedy series God's Favorite Idiot.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, June 15

Streaming

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (series debut) - Netflix

Love, Victor (final season premiere) - Hulu

Land of Make Believe (docuseries debut) - Netflix

God's Favorite Idiot (series debut) - Netflix

Family Reboot (series debut) - Disney+

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (docuseries debut) - Netflix

The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+

Ms. Marvel - Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+

8 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On (three-part special) - ESPN

The Flash - The CW

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

So You Can Dance - Fox

10 p.m.

CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - CMT

*times are ET and subject to change