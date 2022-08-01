What to Watch podcast: Industry heads back to the high-stakes trading floor for season 2 premiere
We're headed back to financial firm Pierpoint for season 2 of HBO's Industry, where Harper is back on the high-strung, drama-filled trading floor after a year in isolation. On the new episode of Roswell, New Mexico, Max and Michael are at odds over an explosive secret, and Liz is confronted with an unsettling revelation. Basketball Wives wraps up its 10th season on VH1.
Plus entertainment headlines — including the death of Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, Sylvester Stallone's damning comments about producers of a Rocky spin-off, why Jon Favreau tried to stop the Russo brothers from killing Iron Man, Netflix's lawsuit against the creators of a Bridgerton musical, and Will Smith's video addressing the Oscars slap — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, Aug. 1
12 a.m.
Tuca & Bertie - Adult Swim
6 a.m.
TCM's Summer Under the Stars (monthlong festival kickoff with This Is Elvis) - TCM
8 p.m.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown - National Geographic
Basketball Wives (season finale) - VH1
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox
Inside Out (season prem) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
9 p.m.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls - National Geographic
BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Better Call Saul - AMC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - VH1
Beat Shazam - Fox
In the Dark - The CW
Industry (season prem) - HBO
Flip to a Million (series debut) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
10 p.m.
World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (series debut) - National Geographic
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (season finale) - VH1
11 p.m.
Snake in the Grass (series debut) - USA
*times are ET and subject to change
