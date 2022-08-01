Plus, secrets and revelations keep the Roswell, New Mexico team on their toes, and the Basketball Wives are running down the clock on season 10.

What to Watch podcast: Industry heads back to the high-stakes trading floor for season 2 premiere

We're headed back to financial firm Pierpoint for season 2 of HBO's Industry, where Harper is back on the high-strung, drama-filled trading floor after a year in isolation. On the new episode of Roswell, New Mexico, Max and Michael are at odds over an explosive secret, and Liz is confronted with an unsettling revelation. Basketball Wives wraps up its 10th season on VH1.

What to watch on Monday, Aug. 1

12 a.m.

Tuca & Bertie - Adult Swim

6 a.m.

TCM's Summer Under the Stars (monthlong festival kickoff with This Is Elvis) - TCM

8 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown - National Geographic

Basketball Wives (season finale) - VH1

The Bachelorette - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

Don't Forget the Lyrics - Fox

Inside Out (season prem) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

9 p.m.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls - National Geographic

BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Better Call Saul - AMC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - VH1

Beat Shazam - Fox

In the Dark - The CW

Industry (season prem) - HBO

Flip to a Million (series debut) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

10 p.m.

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (series debut) - National Geographic

Claim to Fame - ABC

Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (season finale) - VH1

11 p.m.

Snake in the Grass (series debut) - USA

*times are ET and subject to change