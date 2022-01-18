What to Watch podcast: Hilary Duff looks for love in the long-awaited How I Met Your Father
Betty White's final on-camera appearance was released as an introduction to her 100th birthday documentary. The TV legend — who died Dec. 31 after suffering a mild stroke several days earlier — thanked fans "for coming to my party." And former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield reveals with his ex-girlfriend and costar in those movies, Emma Stone, texted to him when she found out he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Hilary Duff stars as Sophie on How I Met Your Father. The actress tells us what she finds so endearing about the character, who is portrayed by Kim Cattrall almost 30 years later. On the latest episode of ABC's new comedy Abbott Elementary, Janine tries a new method of learning that isn't the principal just doesn't get, and we hear from Janelle James, who plays that principal, on what she loves most about this job. And Storage Wars is celebrating a big milestone: its 300th episode.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, Jan. 18
Great Performances — Reopening: The Broadway Revival — PBS
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (season premiere) — National Geographic
American Auto — NBC
The Kings of Napa — OWN
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew — NBC
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary — ABC
Naomi — The CW
Our Kind of People — Fox
Port Protection Alaska (season premiere) — National Geographic
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Streaming
How I Met Your Father (series debut) — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
