The HIMYM spin-off finally debuts, Storage Wars marks 300 episodes, and more on EW's What to Watch podcast.

What to Watch podcast: Hilary Duff looks for love in the long-awaited How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff stars as Sophie on How I Met Your Father. The actress tells us what she finds so endearing about the character, who is portrayed by Kim Cattrall almost 30 years later. On the latest episode of ABC's new comedy Abbott Elementary, Janine tries a new method of learning that isn't the principal just doesn't get, and we hear from Janelle James, who plays that principal, on what she loves most about this job. And Storage Wars is celebrating a big milestone: its 300th episode.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, Jan. 18

Check local listings

Great Performances — Reopening: The Broadway Revival — PBS

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey — ABC

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (season premiere) — National Geographic

American Auto — NBC

The Kings of Napa — OWN

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew — NBC

9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary — ABC

Naomi — The CW

Our Kind of People — Fox

Port Protection Alaska (season premiere) — National Geographic

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Streaming

*times are ET and subject to change