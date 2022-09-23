What to Watch podcast: The Targaryens time jump on House of the Dragon
On today's podcast, Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn is reuniting with Vince Gilligan for his next project on Apple+ (though this one won't be set it the Breaking Bad universe). Tyler Perry has shared an update on the status of Sister Act 3 — he said on The View that they're "off to a great start" on the movie — and Jeff Garlin has shared that he has bipolar disorder in the wake of his exit from The Goldbergs.
Plus, there's a big time jump on House of the Dragon, Big Brother season 24 comes to a conclusion, and Nathan Fillion's rookie cop is finally a training officer in the new season of The Rookie.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on September 23-25
FRIDAY
Movies
Catherine Called Birdy - In theaters
A Jazzman's Blues - Netflix
On the Come Up - Paramount+
The Enforcer - In theaters/VOD
Lou - Netflix
Sidney (doc) - In theaters/Apple TV+
Streaming
My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+
Central Park - Apple TV+
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video
See - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
Shark Tank (season premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
20/20 (two-hour season premiere) - ABC
Dateline - NBC
11 p.m.
Los Espookys - HBO
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Dying For a Crown (movie) - Lifetime
Finding Happy - Bounce
Cold Justice - Oxygen
9 p.m.
Dateline: "The Woman with No Name" - NBC
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
First Home Fix - HGTV
48 Hours - CBS
NFL Icons - EPIX
SUNDAY
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Van der Valk (season premiere) - PBS
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
The Simpsons (season premiere) - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! (series debut) - ABC
Under Wraps 2 (movie) - Disney Channel
Big Brother (season finale) - CBS
The Serpent Queen - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Great North (season premiere) - Fox
9 p.m.
Bob's Burgers (season premiere) - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season premiere) - ABC
How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (season premiere) - Fox
10 p.m.
Sister Wives - TLC
The Rookie (season premiere) - ABC
Outrageous Pumpkins - Food Network and discovery+
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
