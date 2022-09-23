What to Watch podcast: The Targaryens time jump on House of the Dragon

Plus, catch the Big Brother season finale, it's back to L.A. for The Rookie season premiere, and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff September 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's podcast, Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn is reuniting with Vince Gilligan for his next project on Apple+ (though this one won't be set it the Breaking Bad universe). Tyler Perry has shared an update on the status of Sister Act 3 — he said on The View that they're "off to a great start" on the movie — and Jeff Garlin has shared that he has bipolar disorder in the wake of his exit from The Goldbergs.

Plus, there's a big time jump on House of the Dragon, Big Brother season 24 comes to a conclusion, and Nathan Fillion's rookie cop is finally a training officer in the new season of The Rookie.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on September 23-25

FRIDAY

Movies

Catherine Called Birdy - In theaters

A Jazzman's Blues - Netflix

On the Come Up - Paramount+

The Enforcer - In theaters/VOD

Lou - Netflix

Sidney (doc) - In theaters/Apple TV+

Streaming

My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+

Central Park - Apple TV+

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

See - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

Shark Tank (season premiere) - ABC

9 p.m.

20/20 (two-hour season premiere) - ABC

Dateline - NBC

11 p.m.

Los Espookys - HBO

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Dying For a Crown (movie) - Lifetime

Finding Happy - Bounce

Cold Justice - Oxygen

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

Dateline: "The Woman with No Name" - NBC

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

First Home Fix - HGTV

48 Hours - CBS

NFL Icons - EPIX

SUNDAY

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Van der Valk (season premiere) - PBS

7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

The Simpsons (season premiere) - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! (series debut) - ABC

Under Wraps 2 (movie) - Disney Channel

Big Brother (season finale) - CBS

The Serpent Queen - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Great North (season premiere) - Fox

9 p.m.

Bob's Burgers (season premiere) - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season premiere) - ABC

How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy (season premiere) - Fox

10 p.m.

Sister Wives - TLC

The Rookie (season premiere) - ABC

Outrageous Pumpkins - Food Network and discovery+

11 p.m.

Rick and Morty - Adult Swim

