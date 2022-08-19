Plus, Heidi and Tim are back for a new season of Making the Cut, living a double life backfires on Echoes, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: The Targaryens are in town! House of the Dragon debuts this weekend

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series debut of House of the Dragon focuses on friends Rhaenyra and Alicent, whose childhood friendship turns into an adult rivalry and the basis for the Targaryen Civil War.

On the series Bad Sisters, four siblings band together to take out an abusive man. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back to mentor and judge ten designers on a new season of Making the Cut, where a one-million-dollar prize is at stake. Michelle Monaghan stars as twins on the series Echoes, but when one of them dies, the remaining sister and brother-in-law team up to solve the mystery. On the season finale of Flatbush Misdemeanors, Kareem and Maria are having newlywed problems, Dan struggles with whether to reveal his secret to Kevin, and Zayna and Drew try to make amends after visiting their dad in jail.

What to watch on Aug. 19 - Aug. 21

FRIDAY

Streaming

Surfside Girls (series debut) - Apple TV+

Hunters (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Bad Sisters (series debut) - Apple TV+

Sprung (series debut) - Amazon Freevee

Making the Cut (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video

Orphan: First Kill (movie) - Paramount+

Good Sex (series debut) - Discovery+

Echoes (series debut) - Netflix

Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+

Movies

The Immaculate Room - In theaters, VOD

Spin Me Around - In theaters, VOD, streaming on AMC+

The Next 365 Days - Netflix

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1

8:30 p.m.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (season premiere) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior

9 p.m.

Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård - Starz

10 p.m.

The New York Times Presents: Superspreader (doc) - FX (and streaming on Hulu)

11 p.m.

The Rehearsal (season finale) - HBO, HBO Max

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

8 p.m.

History of the World: Beyond Earth (series finale) - Smithsonian Channel

Identical Love (movie) - Great American Family

History of the World: A New Century - Smithsonian Channel

Africa's Wild Year - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

10 p.m.

Black Love - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

90 Day Fiancé (season finale) - TLC

9 p.m.

Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz

House of the Dragon (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch (series debut) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Killer Nanny - ID/discovery+

The Final Straw - ABC

Colosseum - History

My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

11 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (season finale) - Showtime

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change