What to Watch podcast: The Targaryens are in town! House of the Dragon debuts this weekend
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series debut of House of the Dragon focuses on friends Rhaenyra and Alicent, whose childhood friendship turns into an adult rivalry and the basis for the Targaryen Civil War.
On the series Bad Sisters, four siblings band together to take out an abusive man. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back to mentor and judge ten designers on a new season of Making the Cut, where a one-million-dollar prize is at stake. Michelle Monaghan stars as twins on the series Echoes, but when one of them dies, the remaining sister and brother-in-law team up to solve the mystery. On the season finale of Flatbush Misdemeanors, Kareem and Maria are having newlywed problems, Dan struggles with whether to reveal his secret to Kevin, and Zayna and Drew try to make amends after visiting their dad in jail.
Plus entertainment headlines — including a surprise episode of The Sandman, and news about more RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — our Sound Bite of the Week from the new Wednesday trailer, and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Aug. 19 - Aug. 21
FRIDAY
Streaming
Surfside Girls (series debut) - Apple TV+
Hunters (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Bad Sisters (series debut) - Apple TV+
Sprung (series debut) - Amazon Freevee
Making the Cut (season premiere) - Amazon Prime Video
Orphan: First Kill (movie) - Paramount+
Good Sex (series debut) - Discovery+
Echoes (series debut) - Netflix
Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+
Movies
The Immaculate Room - In theaters, VOD
Spin Me Around - In theaters, VOD, streaming on AMC+
The Next 365 Days - Netflix
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1
8:30 p.m.
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (season premiere) - Disney Channel, Disney Junior
9 p.m.
Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård - Starz
10 p.m.
The New York Times Presents: Superspreader (doc) - FX (and streaming on Hulu)
11 p.m.
The Rehearsal (season finale) - HBO, HBO Max
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
8 p.m.
History of the World: Beyond Earth (series finale) - Smithsonian Channel
Identical Love (movie) - Great American Family
History of the World: A New Century - Smithsonian Channel
Africa's Wild Year - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
10 p.m.
Black Love - OWN
SUNDAY
Streaming
90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
90 Day Fiancé (season finale) - TLC
9 p.m.
Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz
House of the Dragon (series debut) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch (series debut) - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Killer Nanny - ID/discovery+
The Final Straw - ABC
Colosseum - History
My Life as a Rolling Stone - Epix
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
Crazy Rich Ancients - History
11 p.m.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (season finale) - Showtime
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments