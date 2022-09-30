What to Watch podcast: Gather round sistaaahs, Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+

Plus, sink your teeth into Interview with a Vampire, The Walking Dead's final season premieres and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff September 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch, Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+, The Walking Dead starts its final march, Kid Cudi goes Entergalactic, Ramy returns, and a new adaptation of Interview with a Vampire.

Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the Week (The Last of Us), and entertainment headlines, including how Amy Winehouse almost sang a James Bond theme song, the backlash to Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, and a preview of The White Lotus season 2.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on September 30 - October 2

FRIDAY

Streaming

Queer For Fear (docuseries debut) - Shudder

Entergalactic (animated series debut) - Netflix

Jungle (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Ramy (season prem) - Hulu

Ladykiller (comedy special) - Peacock

My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+

Central Park - Apple TV+

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

See - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 - Disney+

Vesper - VOD

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (season finale) - VH1

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

9 p.m.

Dateline: The Sisterhood - NBC

20/20 - ABC

Dateline - NBC

11 p.m.

Los Espookys - HBO

SATURDAY

Tatiana Maslany in 'Snatched'.
| Credit: Michael Schwartz

Streaming

Bite Size Halloween: Snatched - Hulu

8 p.m.

Cold Justice (100th episode) - Oxygen

The Gabby Petito Story (movie) - Lifetime

Finding Happy - Bounce

Cold Justice - Oxygen

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

First Home Fix - HGTV

48 Hours - CBS

NFL Icons - EPIX

SUNDAY

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

Blood & Treasure (season finale) - Paramount+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos (season prem) - ABC

7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law (series debut) - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Serpent Queen - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (season prem) - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Coroner (season prem) - The CW

The Walking Dead (final episodes begin) - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin (season finale) - HLN

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York (series debut) - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Outrageous Pumpkins (season premiere) - Food Network and discovery+

Interview With the Vampire (series debut) - AMC

Sister Wives - TLC

The Rookie - ABC

11 p.m.

Rick and Morty - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

