What to Watch podcast: Gather round sistaaahs, Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+
On today's What to Watch, Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+, The Walking Dead starts its final march, Kid Cudi goes Entergalactic, Ramy returns, and a new adaptation of Interview with a Vampire.
Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the Week (The Last of Us), and entertainment headlines, including how Amy Winehouse almost sang a James Bond theme song, the backlash to Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, and a preview of The White Lotus season 2.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on September 30 - October 2
FRIDAY
Streaming
Queer For Fear (docuseries debut) - Shudder
Entergalactic (animated series debut) - Netflix
Jungle (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Ramy (season prem) - Hulu
Ladykiller (comedy special) - Peacock
My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+
Central Park - Apple TV+
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video
See - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Movies
Hocus Pocus 2 - Disney+
Vesper - VOD
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (season finale) - VH1
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
9 p.m.
Dateline: The Sisterhood - NBC
20/20 - ABC
Dateline - NBC
11 p.m.
Los Espookys - HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Bite Size Halloween: Snatched - Hulu
8 p.m.
Cold Justice (100th episode) - Oxygen
The Gabby Petito Story (movie) - Lifetime
Finding Happy - Bounce
Cold Justice - Oxygen
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
First Home Fix - HGTV
48 Hours - CBS
NFL Icons - EPIX
SUNDAY
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
Blood & Treasure (season finale) - Paramount+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos (season prem) - ABC
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law (series debut) - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Serpent Queen - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer (season prem) - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Coroner (season prem) - The CW
The Walking Dead (final episodes begin) - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin (season finale) - HLN
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York (series debut) - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Outrageous Pumpkins (season premiere) - Food Network and discovery+
Interview With the Vampire (series debut) - AMC
Sister Wives - TLC
The Rookie - ABC
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
