What to Watch podcast: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is taking us to summer camp
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for its third season, but now the students are headed to summer camp where they'll be putting on a production of Frozen...and taking on the soundtrack of Camp Rock — plus, the series welcomes guest stars/Disney alums Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jojo Siwa. A new paradise game will put the celebs to the test on a new episode of All Star Shore. Netflix's true-crime docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet recounts the story of Hunter Moore and his website where he posted thousands of nude images, considered revenge porn.
Plus entertainment headlines — including the false death report about Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow, Retta dishing on why Good Girls really ended, news about a sequel and spin-off to The Gray Man, and MTV VMA nominations — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, July 27
Streaming
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season premiere) - Disney+
Dream Home Makeover (season premiere) - Netflix
Light & Magic (docuseries debut) - Disney+
The Most Hated Man on the Internet (docuseries debut) - Netflix
All Star Shore - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Uncle From Another World - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Green Planet - PBS
8 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Crank Yankers - Comedy Central
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
We Met in Virtual Reality (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
The Challenge: USA - CBS
10 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
More Power - History Channel
Everything's Trash - Freeform
Five Guys a Week - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments