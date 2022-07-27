Plus, All Star Shore is heating up, and beware The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

What to Watch podcast: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is taking us to summer camp

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for its third season, but now the students are headed to summer camp where they'll be putting on a production of Frozen...and taking on the soundtrack of Camp Rock — plus, the series welcomes guest stars/Disney alums Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jojo Siwa. A new paradise game will put the celebs to the test on a new episode of All Star Shore. Netflix's true-crime docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet recounts the story of Hunter Moore and his website where he posted thousands of nude images, considered revenge porn.

What to watch on Wednesday, July 27

Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season premiere) - Disney+

Dream Home Makeover (season premiere) - Netflix

Light & Magic (docuseries debut) - Disney+

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (docuseries debut) - Netflix

All Star Shore - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Uncle From Another World - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Green Planet - PBS

8 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Crank Yankers - Comedy Central

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

We Met in Virtual Reality (doc) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

The Challenge: USA - CBS

10 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

More Power - History Channel

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

