What to Watch podcast: Hacks takes a crack at life on the road

Plus, Kim is searching for herself on The Kardashians and it's girl-talk-o'clock on Girls5eva.

The Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks returns for its second season on HBO Max, with Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) hitting the road to workshop new stand-up material, and Ava faces the repercussions of telling TV producers about Deborah's bad behavior.

On the new episode of Peacock's Girls5eva, Dawn and the group's producer get a little too close for comfort during a late-night studio session, and Wickie signs an NDA to date an unnamed celebrity. And on The Kardashians, Kim celebrates her birthday in the midst of studying for the bar exam, while also trying to get Kanye to sign their divorce papers and find herself after the end of her marriage.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall

What to Watch on Thursday, May 12

Streaming

Jailhouse Redemption (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

The Garcias (season finale) — HBO Max

Made for Love — HBO Max

The Offer — Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Paramount+

Eurovision Song Contest (Second Semi-Final) — Peacock (starting at 3 p.m.)

Girls5eva — Peacock

Pagan Peak (season premiere) — Topic

5 p.m.

K-9 Hero Awards — GAC Family

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Masterchef Junior — Fox

9:30 p.m.

How We Roll — CBS

10 p.m.

Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler (series debut) — WEtv

*times are ET and subject to change