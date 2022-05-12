What to Watch podcast: Hacks takes a crack at life on the road
The Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks returns for its second season on HBO Max, with Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) hitting the road to workshop new stand-up material, and Ava faces the repercussions of telling TV producers about Deborah's bad behavior.
On the new episode of Peacock's Girls5eva, Dawn and the group's producer get a little too close for comfort during a late-night studio session, and Wickie signs an NDA to date an unnamed celebrity. And on The Kardashians, Kim celebrates her birthday in the midst of studying for the bar exam, while also trying to get Kanye to sign their divorce papers and find herself after the end of her marriage.
Comedian Matteo Lane tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Hayden Panettiere's return to Scream, Zac Efron on whether he'd return for another High School Musical movie, nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and CMT's memorial for late country legend Naomi Judd — and trivia.
What to Watch on Thursday, May 12
Streaming
Jailhouse Redemption (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
The Garcias (season finale) — HBO Max
Made for Love — HBO Max
Halo — Paramount+
The Offer — Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Paramount+
Eurovision Song Contest (Second Semi-Final) — Peacock (starting at 3 p.m.)
Girls5eva — Peacock
Pagan Peak (season premiere) — Topic
5 p.m.
K-9 Hero Awards — GAC Family
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Masterchef Junior — Fox
9:30 p.m.
How We Roll — CBS
10 p.m.
Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler (series debut) — WEtv
*times are ET and subject to change
