What to Watch podcast: Get Gutsy with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new series

Plus, Cobra Kai season 5 karate chops its way onto Netflix, Susan Sarandon is a country queen in Monarch and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff September 09, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for its action-packed fifth season, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton hit the road with docuseries Gutsy, and The Serpent Queen delivers a new take on history. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including the new cast of Dancing With the Stars and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Samantha Highfill.

What to watch on September 9 to September 11

FRIDAY

Streaming

Cobra Kai (season premiere) - Netflix

Gutsy (series debut) - Apple TV+

Central Park (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Narco-Saints (series debut) - Netflix

End of the Road (movie) - Netflix

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

See - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Sprung - Amazon Freevee

Making the Cut (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+

Movies

Margaux - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1

Capital One College Bowl (season premiere) - NBC

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Just Add Love (movie) - Great American Family

House of Chains (movie) - Lifetime

Cold Justice - Oxygen

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

First Home Fix - HGTV

NFL Icons (season premiere) - EPIX

SUNDAY

Streaming

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Monarch (series debut) - Fox

The Serpent Queen (series debut) - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

Alex vs. America (season finale) - Food Network & discovery+

How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN

Tales of The Walking Dead (season finale) - AMC and AMC+

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

Sister Wives (season premiere) - TLC

11 p.m.

Rick and Morty - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com