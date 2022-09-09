What to Watch podcast: Get Gutsy with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new series
Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for its action-packed fifth season, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton hit the road with docuseries Gutsy, and The Serpent Queen delivers a new take on history. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including the new cast of Dancing With the Stars and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
What to watch on September 9 to September 11
FRIDAY
Streaming
Cobra Kai (season premiere) - Netflix
Gutsy (series debut) - Apple TV+
Central Park (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Narco-Saints (series debut) - Netflix
End of the Road (movie) - Netflix
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video
See - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Sprung - Amazon Freevee
Making the Cut (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+
Movies
Margaux - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1
Capital One College Bowl (season premiere) - NBC
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Just Add Love (movie) - Great American Family
House of Chains (movie) - Lifetime
Cold Justice - Oxygen
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
First Home Fix - HGTV
NFL Icons (season premiere) - EPIX
SUNDAY
Streaming
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Monarch (series debut) - Fox
The Serpent Queen (series debut) - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
Alex vs. America (season finale) - Food Network & discovery+
How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN
Tales of The Walking Dead (season finale) - AMC and AMC+
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
Sister Wives (season premiere) - TLC
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
