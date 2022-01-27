Plus, ABC News explores the life of The Last Gangster and truTV's Fast Foodies returns for more gourmet takes on guilty pleasures.

What to Watch podcast: Grown-ish is back to close out season 4 — and Zoey's college tenure

Freeform's Grown-ish returns for the final half of its fourth season, and graduation is in sight for Yara Shahidi's Zoey and her friends — but she has some big decisions to make about love and life. Plus, we offer some trivia about the show's previous guest stars.

Plus: Notorious mob hit man Sammy "The Bull" Gravano reveals never-before-heard secrets about working for the infamous Gambino crime family and John Gotti in the ABC News special Truth and Lies: The Last Mobster. And three award-winning chefs are turning fast-food favorites on their heads on truTV's culinary series Fast Foodies.

Lisa Ling hosts HBO Max's new food-travelogue series Take Out With Lisa Ling, in which she explores beloved Asian restaurants across the country to get the scoop on the dishes that tell the rich history behind diverse Asian-American experiences — and she tells us what she's watching.

What to Watch on Thursday, Jan. 27

8 p.m.

Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster (two-hour special) — ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — Fox

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

B Positive (back-to-back episodes) — CBS

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Pivoting — Fox

10 p.m.

Fast Foodies (season premiere) — truTV

10:30 p.m.

Streaming

Evolve (docuseries debut) — Curiosity Stream

Take Out With Lisa Ling (series debut) — HBO Max

Gomorrah (final season premiere) — HBO Max

Paris in Love (season finale) — Peacock

Movies

The Fallout — HBO Max

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (doc) — Shudder

