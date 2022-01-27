What to Watch podcast: Grown-ish is back to close out season 4 — and Zoey's college tenure
Freeform's Grown-ish returns for the final half of its fourth season, and graduation is in sight for Yara Shahidi's Zoey and her friends — but she has some big decisions to make about love and life. Plus, we offer some trivia about the show's previous guest stars.
Plus: Notorious mob hit man Sammy "The Bull" Gravano reveals never-before-heard secrets about working for the infamous Gambino crime family and John Gotti in the ABC News special Truth and Lies: The Last Mobster. And three award-winning chefs are turning fast-food favorites on their heads on truTV's culinary series Fast Foodies.
Lisa Ling hosts HBO Max's new food-travelogue series Take Out With Lisa Ling, in which she explores beloved Asian restaurants across the country to get the scoop on the dishes that tell the rich history behind diverse Asian-American experiences — and she tells us what she's watching.
And finally, a look at entertainment headlines, including the cast reveal for Celebrity Big Brother season 3, the latest on Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! winning streak, and Jake Gyllenhaal's high-speed boat antics for his next movie.
What to Watch on Thursday, Jan. 27
8 p.m.
Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster (two-hour special) — ABC
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — Fox
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
B Positive (back-to-back episodes) — CBS
Call Me Kat — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Pivoting — Fox
10 p.m.
Fast Foodies (season premiere) — truTV
10:30 p.m.
Single Drunk Female (series debut) — Freeform
Streaming
Evolve (docuseries debut) — Curiosity Stream
Gomorrah (final season premiere) — HBO Max
Paris in Love (season finale) — Peacock
Movies
The Fallout — HBO Max
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (doc) — Shudder
*times are ET and subject to change
