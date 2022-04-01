What to Watch podcast: The 2022 Grammys (finally) honor the best music of the year
After being delayed from their original January date, the Grammy Awards finally arrive this weekend, with Jon Batiste leading the nominees. But Olivia Rodrigo is the one to keep an eye on, as she could go home a winner in all seven of her nominations.
Meanwhile, Christopher Walken leads the cast of the Amazon Prime Video comedy series The Outlaws, about seven criminals forced to work together to clean up a wrecked community center; Gary Oldman stars in the spy thriller Slow Horses as a veteran agent with a flatulence problem; Richard Linklater directs the animated movie Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, set in the summer of 1969 when Americans went to the moon; and Judd Apatow directs the comedy The Bubble, about a group of actors trying to make a movie about flying dinosaurs during a pandemic.
Plus: Better Nate Than Ever star Aria Brooks tells us what she's watching, trivia, entertainment headlines — including Will Packer's GMA interview about the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars; Avengers stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson's reunion for a new movie; and Obi-Wan Kenobi's new premiere date — and our Sound Bite of the Week courtesy of Tom Cruise and the new Top Gun trailer.
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, April 1-3
FRIDAY
Streaming
The Outlaws (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Slow Horses (series debut) — Apple TV+
Doug Unplugs (new episodes begin) — Apple TV+
Love Me (series debut) — Hulu
Get Organized With the Home Edit (season premiere) — Netflix
Trivia Quest (interactive series debut) — Netflix
Movies
The Contractor — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Undercover Boss — CBS
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (comedy special) — HBO
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Whitney, A Look Back (An Entertainment Tonight Special) — CBS
Just One Kiss (movie) — Hallmark Channel
Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals (season finale) — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Jerrod Carmichael, Gunna) — NBC
SUNDAY
7 p.m.
Final Moments (series debut) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Tournament of Champions III — Food Network
The Circus — Showtime
9 p.m.
Kandi & the Gang — Bravo
From — Epix
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO
10 p.m.
Transplant — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments