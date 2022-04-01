Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, Judd Apatow takes viewers inside The Bubble on Netflix, Gary Oldman leads the spy thriller Slow Horses on Apple TV+, and more.

What to Watch podcast: The 2022 Grammys (finally) honor the best music of the year

After being delayed from their original January date, the Grammy Awards finally arrive this weekend, with Jon Batiste leading the nominees. But Olivia Rodrigo is the one to keep an eye on, as she could go home a winner in all seven of her nominations.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, April 1-3

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Outlaws (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Doug Unplugs (new episodes begin) — Apple TV+

Love Me (series debut) — Hulu

Get Organized With the Home Edit (season premiere) — Netflix

Trivia Quest (interactive series debut) — Netflix

Movies

The Contractor — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Whitney, A Look Back (An Entertainment Tonight Special) — CBS

Just One Kiss (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (season finale) — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.

Final Moments (series debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Circus — Showtime

9 p.m.

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

From — Epix

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

10 p.m.

Transplant — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change