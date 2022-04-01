What to Watch podcast: The 2022 Grammys (finally) honor the best music of the year

Plus, Judd Apatow takes viewers inside The Bubble on Netflix, Gary Oldman leads the spy thriller Slow Horses on Apple TV+, and more.
By EW Staff April 01, 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT
After being delayed from their original January date, the Grammy Awards finally arrive this weekend, with Jon Batiste leading the nominees. But Olivia Rodrigo is the one to keep an eye on, as she could go home a winner in all seven of her nominations.

Meanwhile, Christopher Walken leads the cast of the Amazon Prime Video comedy series The Outlaws, about seven criminals forced to work together to clean up a wrecked community center; Gary Oldman stars in the spy thriller Slow Horses as a veteran agent with a flatulence problem; Richard Linklater directs the animated movie Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, set in the summer of 1969 when Americans went to the moon; and Judd Apatow directs the comedy The Bubble, about a group of actors trying to make a movie about flying dinosaurs during a pandemic.

Plus: Better Nate Than Ever star Aria Brooks tells us what she's watching, trivia, entertainment headlines — including Will Packer's GMA interview about the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars; Avengers stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson's reunion for a new movie; and Obi-Wan Kenobi's new premiere date — and our Sound Bite of the Week courtesy of Tom Cruise and the new Top Gun trailer.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, April 1-3

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Outlaws (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Slow Horses (series debut) — Apple TV+

Doug Unplugs (new episodes begin) — Apple TV+

Love Me (series debut) — Hulu

Get Organized With the Home Edit (season premiere) — Netflix

Trivia Quest (interactive series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Better Nate Than EverDisney+

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age ChildhoodNetflix

The BubbleNetflix

The Contractor — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Undercover Boss — CBS

Charmed — The CW

The Blacklist — NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (comedy special) — HBO

Dateline — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Whitney, A Look Back (An Entertainment Tonight Special) — CBS

Just One Kiss (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (season finale) — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Jerrod Carmichael, Gunna) — NBC

SUNDAY

7 p.m.

Final Moments (series debut) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Killing Eve — BBC America

64th Annual Grammy Awards — CBS/Paramount+

Riverdale — The CW

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Circus — Showtime

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead — AMC

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

From — Epix

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

Weakest Link — NBC

Billions — Showtime

Outlander — Starz

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Transplant — NBC

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber — Showtime

Shining Vale — Starz

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

