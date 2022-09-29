What to Watch podcast: Sharpen your knives for the Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages premiere

Plus, the Ghosts are back for a ghoulish good time and So Help Me Todd premieres on CBS.
By EW Staff September 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch podcast, Hell's Kitchen gears up for a Battle of the Ages, Ghosts returns, and So Help Me Todd debuts. Plus, Hollywood trivia and entertainment headlines, including Katie Couric's cancer diagnosis, Blade's director shakeup, and John Corbett's Aidan returns to the world of Sex and the City.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, September 29

Streaming

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (season premiere) - Peacock

The Dark Heart (series debut) - Topic

The Kardashians - Hulu

Vampire Academy - Peacock

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

Pantheon - AMC+

The Family Business - BET+

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Hell's Kitchen (season premiere) - Fox

Young Sheldon (season premiere) - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts (season premiere) - CBS

9 p.m.

So Help Me Todd (series debut) - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Southern Charm - Bravo

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Welcome to Flatch (season premiere) - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat (season premiere) - Fox

10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

Atlanta - FX

CSI: Vegas - CBS

*times are ET and subject to change

