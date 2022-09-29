What to Watch podcast: Sharpen your knives for the Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages premiere
On today's What to Watch podcast, Hell's Kitchen gears up for a Battle of the Ages, Ghosts returns, and So Help Me Todd debuts. Plus, Hollywood trivia and entertainment headlines, including Katie Couric's cancer diagnosis, Blade's director shakeup, and John Corbett's Aidan returns to the world of Sex and the City.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, September 29
Streaming
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (season premiere) - Peacock
The Dark Heart (series debut) - Topic
The Kardashians - Hulu
Vampire Academy - Peacock
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
Pantheon - AMC+
The Family Business - BET+
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen (season premiere) - Fox
Young Sheldon (season premiere) - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts (season premiere) - CBS
9 p.m.
So Help Me Todd (series debut) - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Southern Charm - Bravo
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Welcome to Flatch (season premiere) - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat (season premiere) - Fox
10 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
Atlanta - FX
CSI: Vegas - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments