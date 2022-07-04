What to Watch podcast: Celebrate the Fourth of July with these patriotic movie picks
We're celebrating the 4th of July with recommendations to turn your Independence Day into a movie night: Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as President Abraham Lincoln during his fight to end slavery; Hidden Figures, about three Black female NASA employees who helped send man to outer space and starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae; Harriet, starring Cynthia Erivo as famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman; the documentary RBG, about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and Selma, starring David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the violent and deadly from Selma to Montgomery. Plus, This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Related content:
What to watch on Monday, July 4
Streaming
America the Beautiful (docuseries debut) - Disney+
The Sommerdahl Murders - Acorn TV
Check Local Listings
A Capitol Fourth - PBS
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular - NBC
9 p.m.
Irma Vep - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
10 p.m.
CMT Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th - CMT
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments