What to Watch podcast: A twist threatens to F-up the finale of FBoy Island
It's time for the final elimination on the FBoy Island season finale, which promises a shocking surprise with its ending. The Issa Rae-produced reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles returns for its second season, centering on ambitions 20-somethings living and loving in the City of Angels. The Orville: New Horizons wraps up its third season, and it seems romance is in the air.
Plus more entertainment headlines — including Days of Our Lives' big move to Peacock, Ellen Pompeo spending less time on Grey's Anatomy because of a new leading role, details about Big Sky season 3, and Drag Race star Shea Coulee's marvel-ous new role — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, August 4
Streaming
Wedding Season (movie) - Netflix
All or Nothing: Arsenal (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head (series debut) - Paramount+
Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie (two-episode docuseries debut) - Topic
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (season premiere) - HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - HBO Max
The Resort - Peacock
Harley Quinn - HBO Max
American Horror Stories - Hulu
Hart to Heart - Peacock
Moonhaven (series finale) - AMC+
8 p.m.
Battlebots Champions (series debut) - Discovery Channel
9 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Love Island -Peacock
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
The Con - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge (series debut) - History Channel
11:30 p.m.
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God - Comedy Central
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments