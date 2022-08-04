Plus, The Orville: New Horizons gets romantic and first they're sour, then they're Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

What to Watch podcast: A twist threatens to F-up the finale of FBoy Island

It's time for the final elimination on the FBoy Island season finale, which promises a shocking surprise with its ending. The Issa Rae-produced reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles returns for its second season, centering on ambitions 20-somethings living and loving in the City of Angels. The Orville: New Horizons wraps up its third season, and it seems romance is in the air.

What to watch on Thursday, August 4

Streaming

Wedding Season (movie) - Netflix

All or Nothing: Arsenal (docuseries debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head (series debut) - Paramount+

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie (two-episode docuseries debut) - Topic

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (season premiere) - HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - HBO Max

The Resort - Peacock

Harley Quinn - HBO Max

American Horror Stories - Hulu

Hart to Heart - Peacock

Moonhaven (series finale) - AMC+

8 p.m.

Battlebots Champions (series debut) - Discovery Channel

9 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Love Island -Peacock

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

The Con - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge (series debut) - History Channel

11:30 p.m.

Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God - Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change