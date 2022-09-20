What to Watch podcast: The FBI crime-fighting trifecta premieres tonight on CBS
On today's What to Watch podcast below, Serial subject Adnan Syed has been freed from his life sentence, Kate Winslet recovers from a fall, and Survivor's Jeff Probst previews the biggest challenges on the show yet ahead of season 43.
Plus, trivia and peeks at the season premieres of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted, as well as the returns of The Resident and the final season of New Amsterdam, and The Bachelorette season 19 finale.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, September 20
Streaming
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (comedy special) - Netflix
Reboot (series debut) - Hulu
The Patient - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Resident (season premiere) - Fox
FBI (season premiere) - CBS
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
9 p.m.
FBI: International (season premiere) - CBS
Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns - Discovery
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV
Good Bones - HGTV
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
Reasonable Doubt - ID
Celebrity Beef (season finale) - E!
New Amsterdam (season premiere) - NBC
FBI: Most Wanted (season premiere) - CBS
The Come Up - Freeform (streaming the next day on Hulu)
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments