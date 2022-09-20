What to Watch podcast: The FBI crime-fighting trifecta premieres tonight on CBS

Plus, see what happens After the Final Rose on The Bachelorette season 19 finale and The Resident and New Amsterdam make their return.
By EW Staff September 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch podcast below, Serial subject Adnan Syed has been freed from his life sentence, Kate Winslet recovers from a fall, and Survivor's Jeff Probst previews the biggest challenges on the show yet ahead of season 43.

Plus, trivia and peeks at the season premieres of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted, as well as the returns of The Resident and the final season of New Amsterdam, and The Bachelorette season 19 finale.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Tuesday, September 20

Streaming

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (comedy special) - Netflix

Reboot (series debut) - Hulu

The Patient - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Resident (season premiere) - Fox

FBI (season premiere) - CBS

Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

9 p.m.

FBI: International (season premiere) - CBS

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns - Discovery

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV

Good Bones - HGTV

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

Reasonable Doubt - ID

Celebrity Beef (season finale) - E!

New Amsterdam (season premiere) - NBC

FBI: Most Wanted (season premiere) - CBS

The Come Up - Freeform (streaming the next day on Hulu)

*times are ET and subject to change

