Plus, For All Mankind takes giant leaps in season premiere, First Kill takes its first bite on Netflix, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: Evil takes many forms in sinister season premiere

Strange and creepy mysteries lurk on the season premiere of the acclaimed Paramount+ drama Evil, and a romance is brewing between priest David and married Kristen. The alternate-history drama For All Mankind returns for its third season on Apple TV+, and the action has moved to the 1990s when a battle is brewing between Russia, the U.S., and a private space company to be the first on Mars.

Love bites on Netflix's new vampire drama First Kill, where a female vampire and a female monster hunter fall in love. George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford produce the new drama Dark Winds, about Navajo police officers investigating multiple gruesome crimes in the 1970s Southwest.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content:

What to Watch on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12

FRIDAY

Streaming

Fairfax (season premiere) - Amazon Prime

For All Mankind (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis (series debut) - Amazon Freevee

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (season premiere) - Discovery+

Lovely Little Farm (series debut) - Apple TV+

First Kill (series debut) - Netflix

Trees of Peace (movie) - Netflix

A Tribute to Bob Saget (special) - Netflix

The Boys - Amazon Prime

Physical - Apple TV+

Intimacy - Netflix

Peaky Blinders (series finale) - Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars - Paramount+

Trixie Motel - Discovery+

Movies

I'm Charlie Walker - VOD

7:30 p.m.

Bunk'd (season premiere) - Disney Channel

8 p.m.

Charmed - The CW

9 p.m.

Put a Ring On It - OWN

SATURDAY

Streaming

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (comedy special) - Netflix

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition - Nat Geo Wild

8 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

SUNDAY

Streaming

Evil (season premiere) - Paramount+

That's My Time With David Letterman (comedy special, part 2) - Netflix

Love in the Jungle - Discovery+

7 p.m.

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

75th Annual Tony Awards - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 7pm ET)

TIME100: The World's Most Influential People (special) - ABC

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

Gaslit (season finale) - Starz

Riverdale - The CW

8:30 p.m.

I Love That For You - Showtime

9 p.m.

Becoming Elizabeth (series debut) - Starz

Dark Winds (series debut) - AMC

First Lady - Showtime

The Time Traveler's Wife - HBO

10 p.m.

Barry (season finale) - HBO

P-Valley - Starz

*times are ET and subject to change