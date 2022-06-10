What to Watch podcast: Evil takes many forms in sinister season premiere
Strange and creepy mysteries lurk on the season premiere of the acclaimed Paramount+ drama Evil, and a romance is brewing between priest David and married Kristen. The alternate-history drama For All Mankind returns for its third season on Apple TV+, and the action has moved to the 1990s when a battle is brewing between Russia, the U.S., and a private space company to be the first on Mars.
Love bites on Netflix's new vampire drama First Kill, where a female vampire and a female monster hunter fall in love. George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford produce the new drama Dark Winds, about Navajo police officers investigating multiple gruesome crimes in the 1970s Southwest.
And recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts the Tony Awards, where winners could include Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams, Sutton Foster, and RuPaul.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about the revival of Live PD, and the next team of antiheroes that Marvel could be bringing to the big screen — our Sound Bite of the Week from the Black Adam trailer, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12
FRIDAY
Streaming
Fairfax (season premiere) - Amazon Prime
For All Mankind (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis (series debut) - Amazon Freevee
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (season premiere) - Discovery+
Lovely Little Farm (series debut) - Apple TV+
First Kill (series debut) - Netflix
Trees of Peace (movie) - Netflix
A Tribute to Bob Saget (special) - Netflix
The Boys - Amazon Prime
Physical - Apple TV+
Intimacy - Netflix
Peaky Blinders (series finale) - Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars - Paramount+
Trixie Motel - Discovery+
Movies
I'm Charlie Walker - VOD
7:30 p.m.
Bunk'd (season premiere) - Disney Channel
8 p.m.
Charmed - The CW
9 p.m.
Put a Ring On It - OWN
SATURDAY
Streaming
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (comedy special) - Netflix
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition - Nat Geo Wild
8 p.m.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
SUNDAY
Streaming
Evil (season premiere) - Paramount+
That's My Time With David Letterman (comedy special, part 2) - Netflix
Love in the Jungle - Discovery+
7 p.m.
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
75th Annual Tony Awards - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 7pm ET)
TIME100: The World's Most Influential People (special) - ABC
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
Gaslit (season finale) - Starz
Riverdale - The CW
8:30 p.m.
I Love That For You - Showtime
9 p.m.
Becoming Elizabeth (series debut) - Starz
Dark Winds (series debut) - AMC
First Lady - Showtime
The Time Traveler's Wife - HBO
10 p.m.
Barry (season finale) - HBO
P-Valley - Starz
*times are ET and subject to change
