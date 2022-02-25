What to Watch podcast: It's chaos behind the curtain on Euphoria season finale
After Lexi's play debuted on last week's episode of Euphoria — which covered everything from Rue's addiction and her dad's death to Cassie and Maddy's fight to Nate's sexuality — we see the intense results and ensuing confrontations, as well as what happens as Fez's house.
The first season of Yellowstone spin-off 1883 also comes to a close, as Elsa fights for her life after being hit by an arrow in last week's episode. American Idol kicks off its 20th season, and the three-part Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion debuts without Mary Cosby, who was a no-show and has reportedly been fired from the series.
And the final season of Killing Eve gets underway, as Eve is out for revenge and Villanelle has apparently found God.
McKaley Miller, who stars in the new movie Butter, tells us what she's watching. The cast of Yellowjackets, who gathered for a panel at the SCAD TVfest, delivers our Sound Bite of the Week. Plus, entertainment headlines — including a huge theft from the set of The Crown, a possible Arthur movie starring John Legend, and the death of M*A*S*H Oscar nominee Sally Kellerman — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch This Weekend Feb. 25-27
Friday, Feb. 25
Streaming
The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience (immersive music special) - Amazon Prime
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime
Vikings: Valhalla (series debut) - Netflix
The Fame Game (series debut) - Netflix
Love Is Blind (season finale) - Netflix
The Amber Ruffin Show (new episodes begin) - Peacock
Reno 911! Defunded (season prem) - The Roku Channel
No Exit (movie) - Hulu
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (movie) - Netflix
Let Me Be Me (doc) - Digital
Creation Stories (movie) - Digital/VOD (also streaming on AMC+)
Family Squares (movie) - VOD
The Burning Sea (movie) - VOD
7 p.m.
Black History in the Making (special) - Court TV
8 p.m.
Shark Tank - ABC
Undercover Boss - CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - The CW
Brain Games: On the Road (season prem) - National Geographic
The Blacklist (new timeslot) - NBC
Everything's Gonna Be All White - Showtime
RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1
9 p.m.
20/20 - ABC
Magnum P.I. - CBS
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods - CBS
Dateline ("Echoes in the Canyons") - NBC
11 p.m.
Painting With John - HBO
Saturday, Feb. 26
8 p.m.
53rd NAACP Image Awards - BET
Great Chocolate Showdown - The CW
Welcome to Mama's (movie) - Hallmark
Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez - Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals - The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours - CBS
11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT
SNL (John Mulaney + LCD Soundsystem) - NBC
Sunday, Feb. 26
Streaming
Señorita 89 (series debut) - Pantaya
1883 (season finale) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
American Idol (20th season prem) - ABC
Killing Eve (season prem)- BBC America
The Equalizer - CBS
Tournament of Champions III (season prem) - Food Network
The Simpsons - Fox
Power Book IV: Force - Starz
28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - TBS/TNT
8:30 p.m.
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead - AMC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (3-part reunion begins) - Bravo
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
March (new timeslot) - The CW
From - Epix
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Euphoria (season finale) - HBO
Wicked Tuna (season prem) - National Geographic
Billions - Showtime
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
The Rookie - ABC
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Britannia - Epix
The Righteous Gemstones (season finale) - HBO
Adam Eats the 80s (series debut) - History Channel
Forensic Files II (season prem) - HLN
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (series debut) - Showtime
Megaphone for Conspiracy: The Alex Jones Story (special) - CNN
10:45 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere (season finale) - HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
