What to Watch podcast: Dolly Parton hosts the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton hosts the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas, along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett; performers include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Lady A.
It's time for the women to tell all on The Bachelor, where they try to settle some disputes but may create more drama in the process, and Clayton is in the hot seat. On a new episode of All American, Spencer and his team kick off their college football careers but his brutal workout schedule means seeing very little of Olivia, who starts her new job but finds it's not what she expected it to be.
The cast of Amazon Prime Video's As We See It and show creator Jason Katims tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including The Batman's big weekend at the box office, winners of Film Independent's Spirit Awards, an I Am Legend sequel, two show cancellations, and the deaths of actors Mitchell Ryan and Johnny Brown — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino star in Shining Vale, a horror comedy about a troubled writer (Cox) whose new house is either haunted — or she's losing her mind.
Don't miss Shining Vale, available to Watch Now only on Starz and the Starz App.
What to Watch on Monday, March 7
Streaming
The Chelsea Detective (series debut) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
The Bachelor (Women Tell All) - ABC
57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Amazon Prime
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht - Bravo
The Neighborhood - CBS
All American - The CW
Spring Baking Championship - Food Network
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
America's Got Talent: Extreme - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
Summer House - Bravo
NCIS - CBS
All American: Homecoming - The CW
The Cleaning Lady - Fox
The Gilded Age - HBO
Snowpiercer - TNT
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor - ABC
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Better Things - FX
My Brilliant Friend - HBO
The Endgame - NBC
