What to Watch podcast: Dolly Parton hosts the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Plus, the tea is piping hot on The Bachelor: Women Tell All and All American is going for the touchdown.

Dolly Parton hosts the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas, along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett; performers include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Lady A.

It's time for the women to tell all on The Bachelor, where they try to settle some disputes but may create more drama in the process, and Clayton is in the hot seat. On a new episode of All American, Spencer and his team kick off their college football careers but his brutal workout schedule means seeing very little of Olivia, who starts her new job but finds it's not what she expected it to be.

What to Watch on Monday, March 7

Streaming

The Chelsea Detective (series debut) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

The Bachelor (Women Tell All) - ABC

57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Amazon Prime

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht - Bravo

The Neighborhood - CBS

All American - The CW

Spring Baking Championship - Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

America's Got Talent: Extreme - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

Summer House - Bravo

NCIS - CBS

All American: Homecoming - The CW

The Cleaning Lady - Fox

The Gilded Age - HBO

Snowpiercer - TNT

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor - ABC

Better Things - FX

My Brilliant Friend - HBO

The Endgame - NBC

*times are ET and subject to change