What to Watch podcast: The Viking Returns on the Deadliest Catch spin-off premiere
Find out what went down at last night's Emmy Awards on EW.com, where we have intel on the best speeches from your favorite stars, highs and lows of the ceremony, and much more.
And today, we highlight the new Deadliest Catch spin-off, The Viking Returns, a docu-reality series from Freeform all about twenty-somethings trying to make it in NYC, and Jo Koy's brand-new Netflix comedy special.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, September 13
Streaming
Jo Koy Live From the Los Angeles Forum - Netflix
The Patient - Hulu
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
ACM Honors (special) - Fox
9 p.m.
The Come Up (series debut) - Freeform (streaming the next day on Hulu)
Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns (series debut) - Discovery
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV
10 p.m.
Big Bad Budget Battle (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
Reasonable Doubt - ID
Celebrity Beef - E!
*times are ET and subject to change
