What to Watch podcast: The Conversations with Friends premiere has everyone talking
Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and more star in the series adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends, about two younger women who become involved with an older couple. Bling Empire is back for a second season on Netflix, where Kevin and Kim's relationship blossoms, Christine butts heads with Anna, and more. Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in the period drama The Essex Serpent, about a widow who befriends a priest in her new hometown that has a mythical creature in its waters.
Theo James (and his derrière) and Rose Leslie star in the TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife. And Rebel Wilson stars in the movie Senior Year, as a woman who wakes from a 20-year coma to discover she never graduated high school or won prom queen — so she goes back to do all of that.
OWN's Love & Marriage: DC star Monique Samuels and executive producer Carlos King, who's also hosting the new OWN series The Nightcap, tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Alton Brown leaving Food Network for Netflix's Iron Chef, a slew of cancellations at The CW, CBS, and NBC, prequel series greenlit for Supernatural and Walker, and Norm Macdonald's posthumous comedy special — our Sound Bite of the Week from The Wonder Years, and trivia.
What to Watch on Friday, May 13
FRIDAY
Streaming
The Essex Serpent (series debut) — Apple TV+
Greatness Code (season premiere) — Apple TV+
The Kids in the Hall (revival debut) — Amazon Prime Video
The Lincoln Lawyer (series debut) — Netflix
Bling Empire (season premiere) — Netflix
Children Ruin Everything (series debut) — The Roku Channel
8 p.m.
Shark Tank — ABC
Come Dance With Me — CBS
Charmed — The CW
The Blacklist — NBC
Couples Therapy (season premiere) — Showtime
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
Dynasty — The CW
Dateline ("The Day the Music Died") — NBC
Mama June: Road to Redemption (new episodes begin) — WEtv
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale) — HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Movies
Sneakerella — Disney+
Senior Year — Netflix
Firestarter — Peacock (and in theaters)
Monstrous — rent/buy VOD
Banksy Most Wanted (documentary) — Digital/VOD
Castro's Spies (documentary) — Digital
SATURDAY
3 p.m.
Eurovision Song Contest (Grand Final) streaming — Peacock
9 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. (series debut) — OWN
10 p.m.
The Nightcap with Carlos King (late-night series debut) — OWN
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (host Selena Gomez and musical guest Post Malone) — NBC
SUNDAY
Streaming
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration — BritBox
Time Traveler's Wife (series debut) — HBO
Conversations with Friends (series debut) — Hulu
PJ Masks (season premiere) — Netflix
Check Local Listings
Lucy Worsley Investigates (series debut) — PBS
6 p.m.
Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration — CMT
8 p.m.
The Equalizer (season finale) — CBS
2022 Billboard Music Awards (5 p.m. PT) — NBC
Vice — Showtime
Gaslit — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — FOX
I Love That For You — Showtime
9 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — CNN
Billy the Kid — Epix
Bob's Burgers — FOX
Secrets of the Zoo (season premiere) — National Geographic
The First Lady — Showtime
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy — FOX
10 p.m.
The Rookie (season finale) — ABC
61st Street — AMC
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Welcome Home With Nikki Glaser — E!
Barry — HBO
10:15 p.m.
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (season premiere) — National Geographic
10:30 p.m.
The Baby — HBO
11 p.m.
Ziwe — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
