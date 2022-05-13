Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, Bling Empire sparkles in new season, The Essex Serpent slithers to screens and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: The Conversations with Friends premiere has everyone talking

Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and more star in the series adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends, about two younger women who become involved with an older couple. Bling Empire is back for a second season on Netflix, where Kevin and Kim's relationship blossoms, Christine butts heads with Anna, and more. Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in the period drama The Essex Serpent, about a widow who befriends a priest in her new hometown that has a mythical creature in its waters.

Theo James (and his derrière) and Rose Leslie star in the TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife. And Rebel Wilson stars in the movie Senior Year, as a woman who wakes from a 20-year coma to discover she never graduated high school or won prom queen — so she goes back to do all of that.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Friday, May 13

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Essex Serpent (series debut) — Apple TV+

Greatness Code (season premiere) — Apple TV+

The Kids in the Hall (revival debut) — Amazon Prime Video

The Lincoln Lawyer (series debut) — Netflix

Bling Empire (season premiere) — Netflix

Children Ruin Everything (series debut) — The Roku Channel

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Come Dance With Me — CBS

Charmed — The CW

The Blacklist — NBC

Couples Therapy (season premiere) — Showtime

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline ("The Day the Music Died") — NBC

Mama June: Road to Redemption (new episodes begin) — WEtv

11 p.m.

Movies

Senior Year — Netflix

Firestarter — Peacock (and in theaters)

Monstrous — rent/buy VOD

Banksy Most Wanted (documentary) — Digital/VOD

Castro's Spies (documentary) — Digital

SATURDAY

3 p.m.

Eurovision Song Contest (Grand Final) streaming — Peacock

9 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. (series debut) — OWN

10 p.m.

The Nightcap with Carlos King (late-night series debut) — OWN

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Streaming

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration — BritBox

Time Traveler's Wife (series debut) — HBO

Conversations with Friends (series debut) — Hulu

PJ Masks (season premiere) — Netflix

Check Local Listings

Lucy Worsley Investigates (series debut) — PBS

6 p.m.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration — CMT

8 p.m.

2022 Billboard Music Awards (5 p.m. PT) — NBC

Vice — Showtime

Gaslit — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — FOX

I Love That For You — Showtime

9 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — CNN

Billy the Kid — Epix

Bob's Burgers — FOX

Secrets of the Zoo (season premiere) — National Geographic

The First Lady — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — FOX

10 p.m.

61st Street — AMC

Welcome Home With Nikki Glaser — E!

Barry — HBO

10:15 p.m.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (season premiere) — National Geographic

10:30 p.m.

The Baby — HBO

11 p.m.

Ziwe — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change