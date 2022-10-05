What to Watch podcast: Chucky is going in for the kill on season 2 premiere
On today's What to Watch, Coldplay front man Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a "serious lung infection," and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield opens up about her multiple sclerosis. In sad news, Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.
Plus, Reginald the Vampire debuts on Syfy, while Chucky and Kung Fu return with new seasons.
What to watch on Wednesday, October 5
Streaming
Nailed It! Halloween (season premiere) - Netflix
Prince Andrew: Banished (doc) - Peacock
The Sound of 007 (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
Abominable and the Invisible City (series debut) - Peacock/Hulu
Bling Empire (season premiere) - Netflix
The D'Amelio Show - Hulu
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Ending HIV in America - PBS
8 p.m.
Growing Up Grizzly (doc) - Smithsonian
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat (series debut) - CBS
Kung Fu (season premiere) - The CW
Chucky (season premiere) - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Raising a F***ing Star - E!
10 p.m.
The Amazing Race - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Big Sky - ABC
Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Archer - FXX
Reginald the Vampire (series debut) - SYFY
*times are ET and subject to change
