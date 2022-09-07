What to Watch podcast: Grab a slice for the season premiere of Chef's Table: Pizza

Plus, Jay Leno's Garage is open again and it's sink or swim on the season premiere of Ink Master.
By EW Staff September 07, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's episode of the podcast, new Ink Master host Joel Madden shares his realty TV obsession, Chef's Table: Pizza heats up, and Jay Leno's Garage opens back up with Marvel star Brie Larson. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Harry Styles and Chris Pine's spit video debate, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's all-star cast, and The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride teases that she's not done playing fan-favorite Carol.

What to watch on Wednesday, August 7

Streaming

Tell Me Lies (series debut) - Hulu

Ink Master (season premiere) - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (series debut) - Shudder

Chef's Table: Pizza (season premiere) - Netflix

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

8 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

DC's Stargirl - The CW

9 p.m.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Challenge: USA - CBS

Court Night LIVE - A&E

9:30 p.m.

Raising a F***ing Star (series debut) - E!

10 p.m.

Jay Leno's Garage (season premiere) - CNBC

The Try Guys - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Archer - FXX

Grown-ish - Freeform

Resident Alien - Syfy, USA

10:30 p.m.

Everything's Trash (season finale) - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change

