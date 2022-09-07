What to Watch podcast: Grab a slice for the season premiere of Chef's Table: Pizza
On today's episode of the podcast, new Ink Master host Joel Madden shares his realty TV obsession, Chef's Table: Pizza heats up, and Jay Leno's Garage opens back up with Marvel star Brie Larson. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Harry Styles and Chris Pine's spit video debate, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's all-star cast, and The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride teases that she's not done playing fan-favorite Carol.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, August 7
Streaming
Tell Me Lies (series debut) - Hulu
Ink Master (season premiere) - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (series debut) - Shudder
Chef's Table: Pizza (season premiere) - Netflix
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+
8 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
DC's Stargirl - The CW
9 p.m.
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Challenge: USA - CBS
Court Night LIVE - A&E
9:30 p.m.
Raising a F***ing Star (series debut) - E!
10 p.m.
Jay Leno's Garage (season premiere) - CNBC
The Try Guys - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Archer - FXX
Grown-ish - Freeform
Resident Alien - Syfy, USA
10:30 p.m.
Everything's Trash (season finale) - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
