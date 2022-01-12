What to Watch podcast: The long-awaited return of Cheer, Eternals lands on Disney+
After a long delay because of the pandemic, Netflix's hit Emmy-winning docuseries Cheer is back for season 2, following national champs Navarro College — as well as those sexual abuse claims against fan-favorite Jerry, who's in prison awaiting trial — and their rivals; Marvel's Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and more makes its streaming debut on Disney+; and after tackling her beef with Shannon, Heather now has her sight set on Noelle on the Real Housewives of Orange County.
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star Taylor Hasselhoff — daughter of Baywatch and Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff — tells us about the other ranch-set series she's watching and loving (hint: it rhymes with fellowbone). Plus, entertainment headlines — including the role Sharon Stone will be playing on season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Dexter: New Blood's huge finale, and what our cover star Ben Affleck learned from Gigli — and trivia about Eternals star Gemma Chan.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Taylor Hasselhoff is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 13
8 p.m.
The Price Is Right at Night (special) — CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (winter premiere) — The CW
I Can See Your Voice — Fox
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (series debut) — E!
Next Level Chef — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
Good Sam — CBS
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (season finale) — HBO
Streaming
The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments