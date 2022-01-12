What to Watch podcast: The long-awaited return of Cheer, Eternals lands on Disney+

Hear about the Netflix docuseries' second season and from the Marvel movie cast on EW's What to Watch podcast.

After a long delay because of the pandemic, Netflix's hit Emmy-winning docuseries Cheer is back for season 2, following national champs Navarro College — as well as those sexual abuse claims against fan-favorite Jerry, who's in prison awaiting trial — and their rivals; Marvel's Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and more makes its streaming debut on Disney+; and after tackling her beef with Shannon, Heather now has her sight set on Noelle on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star Taylor Hasselhoff — daughter of Baywatch and Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff — tells us about the other ranch-set series she's watching and loving (hint: it rhymes with fellowbone). Plus, entertainment headlines — including the role Sharon Stone will be playing on season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Dexter: New Blood's huge finale, and what our cover star Ben Affleck learned from Gigli — and trivia about Eternals star Gemma Chan.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Taylor Hasselhoff is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 13

8 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (series debut) — E!

Next Level Chef — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Good Sam — CBS

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (season finale) — HBO

Streaming

The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+

*times are ET and subject to change