The Wendy Williams Show will end this fall and be replaced by a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Meanwhile, Celebrity Big Brother is crowning a new winner: Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, or Miesha Tate will take the title — plus recently evicted houseguests Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges don't hold back as they reflect on Todrick's manipulative gameplay.
Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy Free Guy, also starring Jodie Comer, comes to streaming on Disney+, and Troye Sivan stars in the coming-of-age dramedy Three Months.
And Syfy's Resident Alien has a new episode tonight, with its cast telling us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Emmy Rossum's new role as Tom Holland's mom, a Hamilton reunion at the SAG Awards, and the Oscars announcing some winners ahead of the live broadcast — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 23
Streaming
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (series debut) - Disney+
jeen-yuhs (Part 2) - Netflix
Free Guy (streaming debut) - Disney+
Three Months (movie) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
Celebrity Big Brother (season finale) - CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - The CW
I Can See Your Voice - Fox
Chicago Med - NBC
8:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years - ABC
9 p.m.
The Conners - ABC
The Amazing Race - CBS
Batwoman - The CW
Next Level Chef - Fox
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (documentary special) - HBO
Chicago Fire - NBC
Resident Alien - SYFY
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
10 p.m.
A Million Little Things (midseason premiere) - ABC
Good Sam - CBS
Snowfall (season premiere) - FX
Chicago PD - NBC
Astrid & Lilly Save the World - SYFY
*times are ET and subject to change
