What to Watch podcast: the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother ends with a shocking finale

Plus, it's movies galore, as Free Guy and Three Months make their way to streaming.
By EW Staff February 23, 2022 at 09:43 AM EST
The Wendy Williams Show will end this fall and be replaced by a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Meanwhile, Celebrity Big Brother is crowning a new winner: Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, or Miesha Tate will take the title — plus recently evicted houseguests Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges don't hold back as they reflect on Todrick's manipulative gameplay.

Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy Free Guy, also starring Jodie Comer, comes to streaming on Disney+, and Troye Sivan stars in the coming-of-age dramedy Three Months.

And Syfy's Resident Alien has a new episode tonight, with its cast telling us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Emmy Rossum's new role as Tom Holland's mom, a Hamilton reunion at the SAG Awards, and the Oscars announcing some winners ahead of the live broadcast — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 23

Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (series debut) - Disney+

jeen-yuhs (Part 2) - Netflix

Free Guy (streaming debut) - Disney+

Three Months (movie) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

Celebrity Big Brother (season finale) - CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - The CW

I Can See Your Voice - Fox

Chicago Med - NBC

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years - ABC

9 p.m.

The Conners - ABC

The Amazing Race - CBS

Batwoman - The CW

Next Level Chef - Fox

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (documentary special) - HBO

Chicago Fire - NBC

Resident Alien - SYFY

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things (midseason premiere) - ABC

Good Sam - CBS

Snowfall (season premiere) - FX

Chicago PD - NBC

Astrid & Lilly Save the World - SYFY

