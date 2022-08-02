Plus, The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise uncovers deadly secrets, and Tom Swift takes his final bow.

What to Watch podcast: Rivalries will be flambéd on the premiere of Celebrity Beef

Joel McHale hosts the culinary competition Celebrity Beef, where celebs work out arguments via cooking challenges. Tom Swift, canceled after just five episodes, wraps its very short run on The CW with Tom trying to save his father. The Peacock docuseries The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise investigates the horrific murders in 1970s Los Angeles committed by two cousins, one of which claims he had a split personality and his alter ego was to blame.

What to watch on Tuesday, August 2

Streaming

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (docuseries debut) - Peacock

Big Appetite (series debut) - Tastemade

Love Island USA - Peacock

Love Island UK - Hulu

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

8 p.m.

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Tom Swift (series finale) - The CW

Edge of the Earth (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

10 p.m.

UFO Witness - Travel Channel

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Kitchen Crash (season finale) - Food Network

Celebrity Beef (series debut) - E!

*times are ET and subject to change