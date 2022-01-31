What to Watch podcast: Join in Celebrating Betty White with a new NBC special
NBC celebrates the life and career of Betty White — who died on Dec. 31, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday — with appearances by Cher, Jean Smart, Ted Danson, Goldie Hawn, and President Joe Biden. Plus, one of White's longtime jobs is the subject of our trivia question.
The drama wastes no time kicking into high gear on ABC's new prime-time soap Promised Land, featuring two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. And it's the return of the Bachelor Bowl football showdown on The Bachelor, where tensions are running high between Shanea and the rest of the ladies in the house.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including the next member of SNL's Five-Timers Club is revealed, a new He-Man is announced, and the return of a Santa Clause star to the upcoming Disney+ series — and This Week in Entertainment History, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race.
From executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp, Power Book IV: Force — the latest spin-off in the Power universe — follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York behind for Chicago. But is he making a huge mistake?
Don't miss Power Book IV: Force premiere Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz and the Starz App.
What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 31
Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
March — The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
Kenan (back-to-back eps/season finale) — NBC
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy — A&E
4400 — The CW
The Cleaning Lady — Fox
That's My Jam — NBC
10 p.m.
Promised Land — ABC
Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl (special) — NBC
Movies
Help — Acorn TV
