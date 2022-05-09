What to Watch podcast: Candy takes an axe to small-town true-crime

Plus, 9-1-1 has a hoax hero on their hands, and Breeders returns for season 3.

Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey star in the true-crime limited series Candy, about a woman who was accused of killing her best friend with an axe in 1980s Texas. On Fox's 9-1-1, Hen and Chimney uncover a dark secret about someone on the squad, which could send a shock wave through the department if true. And the FX comedy Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, returns for its third season, dealing with the repercussions from young Luke punching his dad in the face last season.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, May 9

Streaming

Woori the Virgin (series debut) — Rakuten Viki

Check local listings

Independent Lens: When Claude Got Shot (doc) — PBS

8 a.m.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders (animated series debut) — Cartoon Network (and streaming on HBO Max)

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

American Song Contest — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Summer House (reunion part 1) — Bravo

All American: Homecoming — The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

We Own This City — HBO/HBO Max

10 p.m.

Breeders (season prem) — FX

Gentleman Jack — HBO/HBO Max

New Amsterdam (special night) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change