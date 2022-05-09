What to Watch podcast: Candy takes an axe to small-town true-crime
Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey star in the true-crime limited series Candy, about a woman who was accused of killing her best friend with an axe in 1980s Texas. On Fox's 9-1-1, Hen and Chimney uncover a dark secret about someone on the squad, which could send a shock wave through the department if true. And the FX comedy Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, returns for its third season, dealing with the repercussions from young Luke punching his dad in the face last season.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Doctor Strange's super weekend at the box office, premiere dates for the next seasons of Cobra Kai and Never Have I Ever, when Selena Gomez will host SNL, and two ABC cancellations — This Week in Entertainment History about the end of The Golden Girls, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, May 9
Streaming
Woori the Virgin (series debut) — Rakuten Viki
Check local listings
Independent Lens: When Claude Got Shot (doc) — PBS
8 a.m.
Sesame Street Mecha Builders (animated series debut) — Cartoon Network (and streaming on HBO Max)
8 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
American Song Contest — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Summer House (reunion part 1) — Bravo
All American: Homecoming — The CW
BBQ Brawl (season prem) — Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
10 p.m.
Breeders (season prem) — FX
Lil Jon Wants To Do What? — HGTV/Discovery+
New Amsterdam (special night) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
