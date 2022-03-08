What to Watch podcast: Chris Redd goes for broke in new comedy series Bust Down
On today's podcast: Colin Farrell's Penguin from The Batman is getting a limited series spin-off at HBO Max, and Amy Schumer reveals why she really left the Barbie movie.
Meanwhile, in the new comedy Bust Down, Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) co-stars with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight, who play co-workers at a Gary, Ind., casino; Werner Herzog and his son Rudolph take viewers on a voyage across the universe in the new documentary Last Exit: Space; and Desus & Mero's late-night show is back, with Denzel Washington on the season premiere dropping some sage life advice.
Plus, the cast of CBS' Ghosts tell us what they're watching; more entertainment headlines, including why Dylan O'Brien isn't returning for the Teen Wolf movie, news about the Tony Awards, and EW's final print cover reveal featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi; and trivia.
Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino star in Shining Vale, a horror comedy about a troubled writer (Cox) whose new house is either haunted — or she's losing her mind.
Don't miss Shining Vale, available to Watch Now only on Starz and the Starz App.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of CBS's Ghosts are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, March 10
Streaming
That Dirty Black Bag (series debut) — AMC+
Ghost Adventures (season premiere) — Discovery+
Last Exit: Space (doc) — Discovery+
Theodosia (series debut) — HBO Max
Karma's World (season premiere) — Netflix
Bust Down (series debut) — Peacock
8 p.m.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (season finale) — Fox
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Call Me Kat — Fox
Fix My Flip (series debut) — HGTV
Siesta Key (midseason premiere) — MTV
Go-Big Show (season finale) — TBS
9:30 p.m.
Pivoting (season finale) — Fox
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
11 p.m.
Desus & Mero (season premiere) — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
