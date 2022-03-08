What to Watch podcast: Chris Redd goes for broke in new comedy series Bust Down

Plus, Desus and Mero are back for a new season on Showtime, and Werner Herzog goes to space (kinda) in a new documentary.
By EW Staff Updated March 10, 2022 at 09:15 AM EST
On today's podcast: Colin Farrell's Penguin from The Batman is getting a limited series spin-off at HBO Max, and Amy Schumer reveals why she really left the Barbie movie.

Meanwhile, in the new comedy Bust Down, Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) co-stars with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight, who play co-workers at a Gary, Ind., casino; Werner Herzog and his son Rudolph take viewers on a voyage across the universe in the new documentary Last Exit: Space; and Desus & Mero's late-night show is back, with Denzel Washington on the season premiere dropping some sage life advice.

Plus, the cast of CBS' Ghosts tell us what they're watching; more entertainment headlines, including why Dylan O'Brien isn't returning for the Teen Wolf movie, news about the Tony Awards, and EW's final print cover reveal featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi; and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of CBS's Ghosts are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 10

Streaming

That Dirty Black Bag (series debut) — AMC+

Ghost Adventures (season premiere) — Discovery+

Last Exit: Space (doc) — Discovery+

Theodosia (series debut) — HBO Max

Karma's World (season premiere) — Netflix

Bust Down (series debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Top Chef — Bravo

Young Sheldon — CBS

Walker — The CW

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (season finale) — Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

Law & Order — NBC

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Legacies — The CW

Call Me Kat — Fox

Fix My Flip (series debut) — HGTV

Siesta Key (midseason premiere) — MTV

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Go-Big Show (season finale) — TBS

9:30 p.m.

Pivoting (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

Big Sky — ABC

Bull — CBS

Grown-ish — Freeform

Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC

10:30 p.m.

Single Drunk Female — Freeform

11 p.m.

Desus & Mero (season premiere) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

