Plus, Desus and Mero are back for a new season on Showtime, and Werner Herzog goes to space (kinda) in a new documentary.

What to Watch podcast: Chris Redd goes for broke in new comedy series Bust Down

Meanwhile, in the new comedy Bust Down, Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) co-stars with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight, who play co-workers at a Gary, Ind., casino; Werner Herzog and his son Rudolph take viewers on a voyage across the universe in the new documentary Last Exit: Space; and Desus & Mero's late-night show is back, with Denzel Washington on the season premiere dropping some sage life advice.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of CBS's Ghosts are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 10

Streaming

That Dirty Black Bag (series debut) — AMC+

Ghost Adventures (season premiere) — Discovery+

Last Exit: Space (doc) — Discovery+

Theodosia (series debut) — HBO Max

Karma's World (season premiere) — Netflix

Bust Down (series debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (season finale) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Fix My Flip (series debut) — HGTV

Siesta Key (midseason premiere) — MTV

Go-Big Show (season finale) — TBS

9:30 p.m.

Pivoting (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

11 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change