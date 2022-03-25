What to Watch podcast: Bridgerton returns to smolder once more in season 2
This weekend, Bridgerton is finally back for its second smoldering season, this time with the attention turning to eldest Bridgerton child Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he tries to find a wife, while Penelope tries to conceal her identity as Lady Whistledown from everyone, including her close friend Eloise Bridgerton. Plus: Bailey answers our question "Whatcha Watchin'?"
It's also time for the Oscars, where we have three hosts (Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall), a close race for Best Picture between The Power of the Dog and CODA, and Will Smith possibly going home with his first win.
Olivia Rodrigo tells us about her new Disney+ film, driving home 2 u (a Sour film), while Lizzo searches for dancers with big talent and confident curves to join her on tour on her Amazon Prime Video docuseries Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
And finally, Apple TV+ debuts the new series Pachinko, based on the popular novel of the same name, starring 2021 Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung. EW critic Kristen Baldwin calls it an early front-runner for the Best Show of 2022.
Plus, entertainment headlines, including one cancellation and several show renewals and announcements at Netflix; our Sound Bite of the Week courtesy of The Lost City star Sandra Bullock; and trivia.
What to Watch this Weekend, March 11-13
FRIDAY
Streaming
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Ibiza Weekender (series debut) — Discovery+
Degrassi: The Next Generation (entire library debut) — HBO Max
Bridgerton (season premiere) — Netflix
Transformers: Botbots (animated series debut) — Netflix
Movies
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — Disney+
Deadly Cheer Mom — Tubi
All My Friends Hate Me — Digital
You Are Not My Mother — VOD
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
20/20 ("Dead Man Talking") — ABC
Put a Ring on It (season premiere) — OWN
10 p.m.
Hoffman Family Gold (series debut) — Discovery
11 p.m.
Painting With John (season finale) — HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
The Cabins (season premiere) — Discovery+
12 p.m.
Be My Guest With Ina Garten (series debut) — Food Network
8 p.m.
A Second Chance at Love — Hallmark Channel
The Lost Girls (movie) — Lifetime
The Fatal Attraction Murder (special) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
6:30 p.m.
The Oscars Red Carpet Show — ABC
8 p.m.
94th Academy Awards — ABC
NCIS: Los Angeles (special time) — CBS
Tournament of Champions III — Food Network
The Circus — Showtime
Power Book IV: Force — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Kandi & the Gang — Bravo
March (season finale) — The CW
From — Epix
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Transplant — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
