Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, it's finally time to roll out the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars, Olivia Rodrigo drops a new Disney+ movie, and more.

What to Watch podcast: Bridgerton returns to smolder once more in season 2

This weekend, Bridgerton is finally back for its second smoldering season, this time with the attention turning to eldest Bridgerton child Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he tries to find a wife, while Penelope tries to conceal her identity as Lady Whistledown from everyone, including her close friend Eloise Bridgerton. Plus: Bailey answers our question "Whatcha Watchin'?"

Olivia Rodrigo tells us about her new Disney+ film, driving home 2 u (a Sour film), while Lizzo searches for dancers with big talent and confident curves to join her on tour on her Amazon Prime Video docuseries Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

And finally, Apple TV+ debuts the new series Pachinko, based on the popular novel of the same name, starring 2021 Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung. EW critic Kristen Baldwin calls it an early front-runner for the Best Show of 2022.

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, March 11-13

FRIDAY

Streaming

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Ibiza Weekender (series debut) — Discovery+

Transformers: Botbots (animated series debut) — Netflix

Movies

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — Disney+

Deadly Cheer Mom — Tubi

All My Friends Hate Me — Digital

You Are Not My Mother — VOD

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

20/20 ("Dead Man Talking") — ABC

Put a Ring on It (season premiere) — OWN

10 p.m.

Hoffman Family Gold (series debut) — Discovery

11 p.m.

Painting With John (season finale) — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

The Cabins (season premiere) — Discovery+

12 p.m.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten (series debut) — Food Network

8 p.m.

A Second Chance at Love — Hallmark Channel

The Lost Girls (movie) — Lifetime

The Fatal Attraction Murder (special) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

6:30 p.m.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show — ABC

8 p.m.

94th Academy Awards — ABC

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Circus — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

March (season finale) — The CW

From — Epix

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Transplant — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change