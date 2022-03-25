What to Watch podcast: Bridgerton returns to smolder once more in season 2

Plus, it's finally time to roll out the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars, Olivia Rodrigo drops a new Disney+ movie, and more.
By EW Staff March 25, 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT
This weekend, Bridgerton is finally back for its second smoldering season, this time with the attention turning to eldest Bridgerton child Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he tries to find a wife, while Penelope tries to conceal her identity as Lady Whistledown from everyone, including her close friend Eloise Bridgerton. Plus: Bailey answers our question "Whatcha Watchin'?"

It's also time for the Oscars, where we have three hosts (Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall), a close race for Best Picture between The Power of the Dog and CODA, and Will Smith possibly going home with his first win.

Olivia Rodrigo tells us about her new Disney+ film, driving home 2 u (a Sour film), while Lizzo searches for dancers with big talent and confident curves to join her on tour on her Amazon Prime Video docuseries Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

And finally, Apple TV+ debuts the new series Pachinko, based on the popular novel of the same name, starring 2021 Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung. EW critic Kristen Baldwin calls it an early front-runner for the Best Show of 2022.

Plus, entertainment headlines, including one cancellation and several show renewals and announcements at Netflix; our Sound Bite of the Week courtesy of The Lost City star Sandra Bullock; and trivia.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, March 11-13

FRIDAY

Streaming

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Pachinko (series debut) — Apple TV+

Servant (season finale) — Apple TV+

Ibiza Weekender (series debut) — Discovery+

Degrassi: The Next Generation (entire library debut) — HBO Max

Bridgerton (season premiere) — Netflix

Transformers: Botbots (animated series debut) — Netflix

Movies

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)Disney+

Deadly Cheer MomTubi

All My Friends Hate Me — Digital

You Are Not My Mother — VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Charmed — The CW

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 ("Dead Man Talking") — ABC

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline — NBC

Put a Ring on It (season premiere) — OWN

10 p.m.

Hoffman Family Gold (series debut) — Discovery

11 p.m.

Painting With John (season finale) — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

The Cabins (season premiere) — Discovery+

12 p.m.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten (series debut) — Food Network

8 p.m.

A Second Chance at Love — Hallmark Channel

The Lost Girls (movie) — Lifetime

The Fatal Attraction Murder (special) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

6:30 p.m.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show — ABC

8 p.m.

94th Academy Awards — ABC

Killing Eve — BBC America

NCIS: Los Angeles (special time) — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Simpsons — Fox

The Circus — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead — AMC

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

March (season finale) — The CW

From — Epix

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

Weakest Link — NBC

Billions — Showtime

Outlander — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Transplant — NBC

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber — Showtime

Shining Vale — Starz

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

