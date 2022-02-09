What to Watch podcast: The Book of Boba Fett closes its first chapter in the season finale

Plus, tensions are high in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and medieval mischief is underway in the new season of Netflix's Disenchantment.
By EW Staff February 09, 2022 at 08:55 AM EST
Advertisement

Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, is faced with a big decision on the season finale of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, after the Mandalorian presented him with a gift in last week's penultimate episode, while the arrival of major Star Wars villain Cad Bane foreshadows a showdown with Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the tequila is flowing on the ladies' last night in Cabo, which means some drunken fun but also more drama for Gina, Heather, and Noella at dinner.

And a new season of Netflix's animated series Disenchantment kicks off, with Princess Bean trying to defend the castle from the feisty elves and the evil Queen Dagmar.

Plus: We run down Tuesday's Oscar nominations, including the snubs and surprises. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan tells us what she's watching (including one of this year's Oscar nominees). And entertainment headlines — a possible spin-off of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash; news about Love, Victor's final season; and the latest on the potential end to Leslie Jones' Olympics live-tweeting — and trivia.

Related content:

What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 9

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

South Park - Comedy Central

I Can See Your Voice - Fox

8:30 p.m.

Fairview (animated series debut) - Comedy Central

9 p.m.

The Chase (special time) - ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

The Amazing Race- CBS

Next Level Chef - Fox

Resident Alien - SYFY

10 p.m.

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems - BET

Astrid & Lilly Save the World - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (animated series debut) - Disney Channel/Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)

Streaming

The Book of Boba Fett - Disney+

Snowdrop (series debut) - Disney+

Pam & Tommy - Hulu

Disenchantment (season premiere) - Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com