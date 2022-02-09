Plus, tensions are high in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and medieval mischief is underway in the new season of Netflix's Disenchantment.

What to Watch podcast: The Book of Boba Fett closes its first chapter in the season finale

Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, is faced with a big decision on the season finale of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, after the Mandalorian presented him with a gift in last week's penultimate episode, while the arrival of major Star Wars villain Cad Bane foreshadows a showdown with Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the tequila is flowing on the ladies' last night in Cabo, which means some drunken fun but also more drama for Gina, Heather, and Noella at dinner.

And a new season of Netflix's animated series Disenchantment kicks off, with Princess Bean trying to defend the castle from the feisty elves and the evil Queen Dagmar.

Related content:

What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 9

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC

Celebrity Big Brother - CBS

South Park - Comedy Central

I Can See Your Voice - Fox

8:30 p.m.

Fairview (animated series debut) - Comedy Central

9 p.m.

The Chase (special time) - ABC

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

The Amazing Race- CBS

Next Level Chef - Fox

Resident Alien - SYFY

10 p.m.

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems - BET

Astrid & Lilly Save the World - SYFY

10:30 p.m.

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (animated series debut) - Disney Channel/Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)

Streaming

The Book of Boba Fett - Disney+

Pam & Tommy - Hulu

Disenchantment (season premiere) - Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change