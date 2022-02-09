What to Watch podcast: The Book of Boba Fett closes its first chapter in the season finale
Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, is faced with a big decision on the season finale of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, after the Mandalorian presented him with a gift in last week's penultimate episode, while the arrival of major Star Wars villain Cad Bane foreshadows a showdown with Boba Fett.
Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the tequila is flowing on the ladies' last night in Cabo, which means some drunken fun but also more drama for Gina, Heather, and Noella at dinner.
And a new season of Netflix's animated series Disenchantment kicks off, with Princess Bean trying to defend the castle from the feisty elves and the evil Queen Dagmar.
Plus: We run down Tuesday's Oscar nominations, including the snubs and surprises. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan tells us what she's watching (including one of this year's Oscar nominees). And entertainment headlines — a possible spin-off of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash; news about Love, Victor's final season; and the latest on the potential end to Leslie Jones' Olympics live-tweeting — and trivia.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 9
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship - ABC
Celebrity Big Brother - CBS
South Park - Comedy Central
I Can See Your Voice - Fox
8:30 p.m.
Fairview (animated series debut) - Comedy Central
9 p.m.
The Chase (special time) - ABC
The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo
The Amazing Race- CBS
Next Level Chef - Fox
Resident Alien - SYFY
10 p.m.
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems - BET
Astrid & Lilly Save the World - SYFY
10:30 p.m.
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (animated series debut) - Disney Channel/Disney Junior (and streaming on Disney+)
Streaming
The Book of Boba Fett - Disney+
Snowdrop (series debut) - Disney+
Pam & Tommy - Hulu
Disenchantment (season premiere) - Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
