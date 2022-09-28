What to Watch podcast: Gentlemen prefer Blondes: the Ana de Armas film is streaming now on Netflix
On today's podcast, Ana de Armas debuts as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, Reservation Dogs signs off for the season, and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns.
Plus, Hollywood trivia and entertainment headlines, including Stranger Things star Caleb MacLaughlin opening up about the racism he's faced from fans, Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine in Ryan Reynold's upcoming Deadpool 3, and a preview of Yellowstone season 5.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, September 28
Streaming
The D'Amelio Show (season premiere) - Hulu
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season premiere) - Disney+
Sex, Lies and the College Cult (doc) - Peacock
Blonde (movie) - Netflix
Andor - Disney+
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder
Reservation Dogs (season finale) - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Raising a F***ing Star - E!
The Amazing Race - CBS
10 p.m.
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Big Sky - ABC
Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC
No Recipe Road Trip With The Try Guys (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Archer - FXX
Resident Alien (season finale) - Syfy, USA
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments