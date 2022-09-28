What to Watch podcast: Gentlemen prefer Blondes: the Ana de Armas film is streaming now on Netflix

Plus, get ready for a pucking good time on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Reservation Dogs season 2 comes to an emotional close.
By EW Staff September 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's podcast, Ana de Armas debuts as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, Reservation Dogs signs off for the season, and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns.

Plus, Hollywood trivia and entertainment headlines, including Stranger Things star Caleb MacLaughlin opening up about the racism he's faced from fans, Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine in Ryan Reynold's upcoming Deadpool 3, and a preview of Yellowstone season 5.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, September 28

Streaming

The D'Amelio Show (season premiere) - Hulu

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season premiere) - Disney+

Sex, Lies and the College Cult (doc) - Peacock

Blonde (movie) - Netflix

Andor - Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder

Reservation Dogs (season finale) - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Raising a F***ing Star - E!

The Amazing Race - CBS

10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Big Sky - ABC

Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC

No Recipe Road Trip With The Try Guys (season finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Archer - FXX

Resident Alien (season finale) - Syfy, USA

