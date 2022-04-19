What to Watch podcast: The Johnsons say goodbye in Black-ish series finale

Get a preview of the ABC sitcom's final episode and the season premieres of Discovery's Deadliest Catch and FX's Mayans MC.
By EW Staff April 19, 2022 at 07:14 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch podcast, you'll get a preview of ABC's black-ish finale, Discovery's Deadliest Catch, and FX's Mayans MC.

Also included in today's episode: The new details revealed about Netflix's Stranger Things 4, the fan-favorite Days of Our Lives couple making an appearance on the soap's Peacock spin-off Beyond Salem, and the surprising familiar faces who'll appear in Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who — as well as trivia and what The Wolf and the Lion star Molly Kunz is watching.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, April 19

Streaming

The Girl From Plainville — Hulu

Pacific Rim: The Black (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch (doc) — Netflix

Blacklight — Digital

The Wolf and the Lion — VOD

Vinyl Nation (doc) — VOD

8 p.m.

Judge Steve Harvey — ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

FBI — CBS

Deadliest Catch (season premiere) — Discovery

The Resident — Fox

Young Rock — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

Black-ish (series finale) — ABC

FBI: International — CBS

Name That Tune — Fox

Crime Scene Confidential (season finale) — ID

This Is Us — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Black-ish: A Celebration (ABC News special) — ABC

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Mayans M.C. (season premiere) — FX

New Amsterdam (spring premiere) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change

