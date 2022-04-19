What to Watch podcast: The Johnsons say goodbye in Black-ish series finale
On today's What to Watch podcast, you'll get a preview of ABC's black-ish finale, Discovery's Deadliest Catch, and FX's Mayans MC.
Also included in today's episode: The new details revealed about Netflix's Stranger Things 4, the fan-favorite Days of Our Lives couple making an appearance on the soap's Peacock spin-off Beyond Salem, and the surprising familiar faces who'll appear in Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who — as well as trivia and what The Wolf and the Lion star Molly Kunz is watching.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, April 19
Streaming
Pacific Rim: The Black (season premiere) — Netflix
Movies
White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch (doc) — Netflix
Blacklight — Digital
The Wolf and the Lion — VOD
Vinyl Nation (doc) — VOD
8 p.m.
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
FBI — CBS
Deadliest Catch (season premiere) — Discovery
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
FBI: International — CBS
Name That Tune — Fox
Crime Scene Confidential (season finale) — ID
9:30 p.m.
Black-ish: A Celebration (ABC News special) — ABC
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Mayans M.C. (season premiere) — FX
New Amsterdam (spring premiere) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
