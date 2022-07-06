What to Watch podcast: But first...the Big Brother season 24 premiere
Sixteen new contestants enter the house for season 24 of Big Brother, where $750,000 is on the line — host Julie Chen Moonves gives us some intel on the premiere and next week's first eviction. Past contestants from Big Brother, as well as Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island compete on the new series The Challenge: USA. The international Netflix series Control Z is back for its third season, picking up in the aftermath of their high school principal falling to her death — and the hacker targets the group of teens one last time.
The Great American Recipe host Alejandra Ramos tells us what she's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower on the scrapped Game of Thrones prequel series he was part of, why American Idol winner Caleb Johnson thought his first single was 'utter crap,' Wendy Williams' Instagram and YouTube accounts wiped, and a Beauty and the Beast anniversary special — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, July 6
Streaming
All Star Shore (series debut) - Paramount+
The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Ms. Marvel - Disney+
Maggie (series debut) - Hulu
Girl in the Picture (doc) - Netflix
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (movie) - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Green Planet (docuseries debut) - PBS
YouTube
Running While Black: We Represent - Vice TV
8 p.m.
Big Brother (season premiere) - CBS
Married at First Sight (season premiere) - Lifetime
Carpathian Predators (two-part special debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Crank Yankers (season premiere) (back-to-back episodes) - Comedy Central
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
Wellington Paranormal - The CW
9:30 p.m.
The Challenge: USA (series debut) - CBS
10 p.m.
More Power - History Channel
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments