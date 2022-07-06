What to Watch podcast: But first...the Big Brother season 24 premiere

Plus, the season premiere of Control Z is a 'hacking' good time, and The Challenge: USA brings together stars from other beloved reality competition shows.

Sixteen new contestants enter the house for season 24 of Big Brother, where $750,000 is on the line — host Julie Chen Moonves gives us some intel on the premiere and next week's first eviction. Past contestants from Big Brother, as well as Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island compete on the new series The Challenge: USA. The international Netflix series Control Z is back for its third season, picking up in the aftermath of their high school principal falling to her death — and the hacker targets the group of teens one last time.

What to watch on Wednesday, July 6

Streaming

All Star Shore (series debut) - Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Ms. Marvel - Disney+

Maggie (series debut) - Hulu

Girl in the Picture (doc) - Netflix

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (movie) - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Green Planet (docuseries debut) - PBS

YouTube

Running While Black: We Represent - Vice TV

8 p.m.

Big Brother (season premiere) - CBS

Married at First Sight (season premiere) - Lifetime

Carpathian Predators (two-part special debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Crank Yankers (season premiere) (back-to-back episodes) - Comedy Central

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

Wellington Paranormal - The CW

9:30 p.m.

The Challenge: USA (series debut) - CBS

10 p.m.

More Power - History Channel

*times are ET and subject to change