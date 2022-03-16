What to Watch podcast: Celebrities suffer for a good cause on new CBS series Beyond the Edge
Tonight, celebrities including Lauren Alaina, Colton Underwood, Ray Lewis, and Jodie Sweetin will compete on CBS' Survivor-like reality competition Beyond the Edge, in which they stay at their locale as long as they want while raising money for charity. Meanwhile, the Netflix true-crime docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. follows famed New York restaurateur and respected businesswoman Sarma Melngailis, whose new boyfriend got her caught up in a huge fraud scheme, and four couples head to Temptation Island, where 24 hot singles await them.
The Bay star Marsha Thomason tells us what she's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including two new Bachelorettes, The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley joining the Star Trek universe as the new Captain Kirk, and two more Drag Race queens joining the Hocus Pocus movie sequel — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Bay star Marsha Thomason is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, March 16
Streaming
Pig Royalty (season premiere) — Discovery+
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (docuseries debut) — Netflix
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years — ABC
9 p.m.
Beyond the Edge (series debut) — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Domino Masters — Fox
Phoenix Rising (finale) — HBO
Resident Alien (midseason finale) — Syfy
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
Snowfall — FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy
Temptation Island (season premiere) — USA/Bravo/E!
*times are ET and subject to change
