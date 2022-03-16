Plus, USA returns to Temptation Island and Netflix serves up your next true-crime obsession with Bad Vegan.

What to Watch podcast: Celebrities suffer for a good cause on new CBS series Beyond the Edge

Tonight, celebrities including Lauren Alaina, Colton Underwood, Ray Lewis, and Jodie Sweetin will compete on CBS' Survivor-like reality competition Beyond the Edge, in which they stay at their locale as long as they want while raising money for charity. Meanwhile, the Netflix true-crime docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. follows famed New York restaurateur and respected businesswoman Sarma Melngailis, whose new boyfriend got her caught up in a huge fraud scheme, and four couples head to Temptation Island, where 24 hot singles await them.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Bay star Marsha Thomason is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, March 16

Streaming

Pig Royalty (season premiere) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

Beyond the Edge (series debut) — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

Phoenix Rising (finale) — HBO

Resident Alien (midseason finale) — Syfy

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

Snowfall — FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy

*times are ET and subject to change