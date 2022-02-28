We recap the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the movie CODA and TV series Squid Game were the big winners.

The final season of Pamela Adlon's Better Things debuts, where her character Sam Fox is still trying to land some Hollywood gigs while also preparing to be an empty nester. On 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen and T.K. head to New York after Gwyn died at the end of last week's episode — star Rob Lowe explains how things are made more complicated on their trip there, and showrunner Tim Minear explains the episode's experimental first scene. And Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor is back, where his Shaun is picking up the pieces after he called off his wedding to Lea.

The Cleaning Lady is also new tonight, and the show's stars and producers tell us what they're watching. Plus, Steven Spielberg's hopes to take on Steve McQueen's Frank Bullitt, This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 28

Streaming

Murdoch Mysteries (season prem) - Acorn TV

Million Dollar Wheels (series debut) - Discovery+

Chappelle's Home Team — Earthquake: Legendary (comedy special) - Netflix

8 p.m.

The Bachelor - ABC

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht - Bravo

The Neighborhood - CBS

All American - The CW

Spring Baking Championship (season prem) - Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox

America's Got Talent: Extreme - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy - A&E

Summer House - Bravo

NCIS - CBS

All American: Homecoming - The CW

The Cleaning Lady - Fox

The Gilded Age - HBO

Rock the Block (season prem) - HGTV

Snowpiercer - TNT

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (midseason prem) - ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Spring Baking Championship: Easter (season prem) - Food Network

Better Things (season prem) - FX

My Brilliant Friend (season prem) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

I Was There (docuseries debut — Chernobyl Disaster) - History Channel

The Endgame - NBC

*times are ET and subject to change

