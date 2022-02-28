What to Watch podcast: Better Things final season is full of heart
We recap the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the movie CODA and TV series Squid Game were the big winners.
The final season of Pamela Adlon's Better Things debuts, where her character Sam Fox is still trying to land some Hollywood gigs while also preparing to be an empty nester. On 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen and T.K. head to New York after Gwyn died at the end of last week's episode — star Rob Lowe explains how things are made more complicated on their trip there, and showrunner Tim Minear explains the episode's experimental first scene. And Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor is back, where his Shaun is picking up the pieces after he called off his wedding to Lea.
The Cleaning Lady is also new tonight, and the show's stars and producers tell us what they're watching. Plus, Steven Spielberg's hopes to take on Steve McQueen's Frank Bullitt, This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Join host Dolly Parton and country music's biggest stars for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live March 7 exclusively on Prime Video.
The commercial-free event kicks off Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, Feb. 28
Streaming
Murdoch Mysteries (season prem) - Acorn TV
Million Dollar Wheels (series debut) - Discovery+
Chappelle's Home Team — Earthquake: Legendary (comedy special) - Netflix
8 p.m.
The Bachelor - ABC
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht - Bravo
The Neighborhood - CBS
All American - The CW
Spring Baking Championship (season prem) - Food Network
9-1-1: Lone Star - Fox
America's Got Talent: Extreme - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy - A&E
Summer House - Bravo
NCIS - CBS
All American: Homecoming - The CW
The Cleaning Lady - Fox
The Gilded Age - HBO
Rock the Block (season prem) - HGTV
Snowpiercer - TNT
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (midseason prem) - ABC
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Spring Baking Championship: Easter (season prem) - Food Network
Better Things (season prem) - FX
My Brilliant Friend (season prem) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
I Was There (docuseries debut — Chernobyl Disaster) - History Channel
The Endgame - NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Related content:
Comments