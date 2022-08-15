What to Watch podcast: You Better Call Saul one last time, 'cause the series finale airs tonight

Plus, Florence Pugh goes Running Wild with Bear Grylls and Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers premieres on Hulu.

After six seasons of high-stakes drama and cons, the Breaking Bad spin-off/prequel series Better Call Saul comes to an end — and several questions remain: Will Jimmy/Saul/Gene pay for everything he's done? Does he have one more trick card to pay? What will Kim's next move be?

The Hulu documentary Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers explores the basketball team's rise to fame in the 1980s, its comeback in the 2000s, and current championship run with Lebron James. And on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Florence Pugh runs into some trouble when her foot gets stuck in her rope while climbing down the side of a waterfall (watch the clip above).

Plus entertainment headlines — including the tragic death of actress Anne Heche — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.

What to watch on Monday, Aug. 15

Streaming

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Darby and Joan - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Inside the Factory (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

The Bachelorette - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico -The CW

9 p.m.

SMOTHERED - TLC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Running Wild With Bear Grylls - National Geographic

BBQ USA (series finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Better Call Saul (series finale) - AMC

10 p.m.

Deliciousness (season premiere) - MTV

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (season finale) - National Geographic

Claim to Fame - ABC

Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change