What to Watch podcast: You Better Call Saul one last time, 'cause the series finale airs tonight
After six seasons of high-stakes drama and cons, the Breaking Bad spin-off/prequel series Better Call Saul comes to an end — and several questions remain: Will Jimmy/Saul/Gene pay for everything he's done? Does he have one more trick card to pay? What will Kim's next move be?
The Hulu documentary Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers explores the basketball team's rise to fame in the 1980s, its comeback in the 2000s, and current championship run with Lebron James. And on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Florence Pugh runs into some trouble when her foot gets stuck in her rope while climbing down the side of a waterfall (watch the clip above).
Plus entertainment headlines — including the tragic death of actress Anne Heche — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, Aug. 15
Streaming
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Darby and Joan - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Inside the Factory (season premiere) - Smithsonian Channel
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico -The CW
9 p.m.
SMOTHERED - TLC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Running Wild With Bear Grylls - National Geographic
BBQ USA (series finale) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Better Call Saul (series finale) - AMC
10 p.m.
Deliciousness (season premiere) - MTV
World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (season finale) - National Geographic
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
