What to Watch podcast: An exclusive peek at the Better Call Saul final season premiere

First, a quick roundup of headlines to start your day:

Castaway star Tom Hanks and the world's most famous volleyball, Wilson, were reunited at the opening Cleveland Guardians home game on Friday, where Hanks threw out the first pitch. Hanks set Wilson down on the field beside him as he prepared for the toss. But the volleyball had plans of its own, repeatedly rolling away on the field and disrupting Hanks before he could carry out the play. "There goes Wilson," an announcer observed before Hanks reined the ball back in — only for it to roll even farther away.

Ahead of season 2 of Russian Doll hitting Netlfix on Wednesday, star Natasha Lyonne has confirmed her breakup from former Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen. "We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other," Lyonne says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "But Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool." She goes on to explain that during the COVID lockdowns, she yearned for a house with a pool that would allow her to get a little exercise. Armisen balked at the idea. "I'm like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer," she says. "So I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles." Lyonne says she and Armisen still talk "all the time."

All that is discussed on today's episode of What to Watch, as well as the season premieres of HGTV's Celebrity IOU and Better Call Saul and a tense episode of NCIS. Plus, an exclusive clip from Saul (seen above) and some trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, April 18

8 p.m.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

Spring Baking Championship — Food Network

American Song Contest — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming — The CW

The Julia Child Challenge (season finale) — Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

The Invisible Pilot (finale) — HBO

Celebrity IOU (new episodes begin) — HGTV

90 Day Diaries: Ukraine (special) — TLC

10 p.m.

My Brilliant Friend (season finale) — HBO

The Endgame — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change