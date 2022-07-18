What to Watch podcast: Gloom and doom pay a visit to Better Call Saul
American Ninja Warrior prepares to head into the semifinals where fan favorites like the Salmon Ladder and the Warped Wall are sure to make things interesting! Over on VH1, it's time for the premiere of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, a new reality show following private eye Tami Roman as she catches cheaters and gives couples the choice to work things out or walk away for good. And finally, Better Call Saul is left to pick up the pieces in the dramatic aftermath of Lalo's (Tony Dalton) death.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Craig Robinson revealing that he had to evacuate his comedy show in North Carolina after a man reportedly brandished a gun at the venue. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Then there's RuPaul, who's making some major format changes to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. And finally, Bruce Willis celebrates the 34th anniversary of Die Hard with a trip to Nakatomki Plaza.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Samantha Highfill.
Related content:
What to watch on Monday, July 18
12 a.m.
Tuca & Bertie - Adult Swim
8 p.m.
Basketball Wives - VH1
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
9 p.m.
Beat Shazam - Fox
BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Better Call Saul - AMC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (series debut) - VH1
10 p.m.
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House (series debut) - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments