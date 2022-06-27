Plus, it's about to get messy on the BBQ Brawl season finale, and studying has never been so stylish on College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

What to Watch podcast: Reel in the drama on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

The cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunites to discuss the dramatic events of the show's third season, including all of those kisses and Tom's huge error when he dragged anchor. With Bobby Flay out, it's down to Team Anne Burrell and Team Jet Tila on the season finale of BBQ Brawl, where one contestant will be named Master of 'Cue. Celebrities including Lamar Odom, Ray J, Nene Leakes, and Big Freedia are hitting the books on BET+'s College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, June 27

Streaming

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (two-part doc) - PBS

8 p.m.

Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

Basketball Wives - VH1

American Ninja Warriors - NBC

9 p.m.

90 Day Diaries - TLC

Irma Vep - HBO

People Magazine Investigates - ID

Beat Shazam - Fox

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich - HGTV

10 p.m.

Mind Over Murder - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Breeders - FX

*times are ET and subject to change