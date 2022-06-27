What to Watch podcast: Reel in the drama on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion
The cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunites to discuss the dramatic events of the show's third season, including all of those kisses and Tom's huge error when he dragged anchor. With Bobby Flay out, it's down to Team Anne Burrell and Team Jet Tila on the season finale of BBQ Brawl, where one contestant will be named Master of 'Cue. Celebrities including Lamar Odom, Ray J, Nene Leakes, and Big Freedia are hitting the books on BET+'s College Hill: Celebrity Edition.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including the close battle between Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis at the weekend box office, and Jennifer Aniston's tribute to her dad John at the Daytime Emmy Awards — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, June 27
Streaming
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (two-part doc) - PBS
8 p.m.
Don't Forget the Lyrics! - Fox
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
Basketball Wives - VH1
American Ninja Warriors - NBC
9 p.m.
90 Day Diaries - TLC
Irma Vep - HBO
People Magazine Investigates - ID
Beat Shazam - Fox
The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich - HGTV
10 p.m.
Mind Over Murder - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Breeders - FX
*times are ET and subject to change
