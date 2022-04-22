Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, Julia Roberts leads a stacked ensemble in the Watergate drama Gaslit, Drag Race season 14 speeds to the finish line, and more.

What to Watch podcast: Barry faces the music (or does he?) as season 3 finally begins

After what felt like the longest season ever, RuPaul's Drag Race crowns its season 14 winner, with Willow Pill, Lady Camden, Bosco, Daya Betty, and Angeria Paris VanMichaels vying for the title. After three years, Bill Hader is finally back as Barry, and his acting teacher (Henry Winkler) knows he killed his girlfriend; Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in the Watergate drama Gaslit, about the plan to take down Martha Mitchell, who was a whistleblower about her husband, President Nixon's Attorney General, and his involvement in the scandal.

In the movie Heartstopper, a gay student falls for a rugby player, who happens to be straight; and Selling Sunset is back for a new season of high-end real estate, catty drama, and more.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, April 22-24

FRIDAY

Streaming

A Very British Scandal (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

They Call Me Magic (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

Unraveled: Once a Killer (special) — Discovery+

The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa — Disney+

Heartstopper (series debut) — Netflix

Selling Sunset (season premiere) — Netflix

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event — Netflix

Day Zero (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

Explorer: The Last Tepui (doc) — Disney+

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (doc) — Disney+

Polar Bear (doc) — Disney+

Lord of the Streets — Tubi

The White Fortress — Digital

9 Bullets — VOD

We're All Going to the World's Fair — VOD

8 p.m.

Come Dance With Me — CBS

9 p.m.

A Tiny Audience (season premiere) — HBO Latino/HBO Max

11 p.m.

SATURDAY

Streaming

Shooting Stars (series debut) — Rakuten Viki

7 p.m.

Rich & Shameless (docuseries debut) — TNT

8 p.m.

A Tail of Love (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Would I Lie to You? — The CW

9 p.m.

Masters of Illusion — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

Heartland Docs, DVM (season premiere) — Nat Geo Wild

SUNDAY

12 p.m.

Duff: Ace of Taste (series debut) — Food Network

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grand Dame Reunion (part 2) — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

The Circus (midseason finale) — Showtime

Gaslit (limited series debut) — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

Navalny (doc) — CNN

From (season finale) — Epix

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s (series debut) — Food Network

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

The First Lady — Showtime

10 p.m.

61st Street — AMC

Billy the Kid (series debut) — Epix

Sex & Murder (season premiere) — HLN

Transplant — NBC

10:30 p.m.

Inside Eats With Rhett & Link (series debut) — Food Network/Discovery+

The Baby (series debut) — HBO

12 a.m.

Three Busy Debras (season premiere) — Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change