What to Watch podcast: Barry faces the music (or does he?) as season 3 finally begins
After what felt like the longest season ever, RuPaul's Drag Race crowns its season 14 winner, with Willow Pill, Lady Camden, Bosco, Daya Betty, and Angeria Paris VanMichaels vying for the title. After three years, Bill Hader is finally back as Barry, and his acting teacher (Henry Winkler) knows he killed his girlfriend; Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in the Watergate drama Gaslit, about the plan to take down Martha Mitchell, who was a whistleblower about her husband, President Nixon's Attorney General, and his involvement in the scandal.
In the movie Heartstopper, a gay student falls for a rugby player, who happens to be straight; and Selling Sunset is back for a new season of high-end real estate, catty drama, and more.
Rhett and Link star in the new Food Network series Inside Eats With Rhett & Link, and the duo tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Stephen Colbert canceling Late Show episodes after getting COVID, Bart Simpson's new teacher, the end of CNN+, and the death of Mad Men star Robert Morse — our Sound Bite of the Week from the series finale of Black-ish, and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, April 22-24
FRIDAY
Streaming
A Very British Scandal (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
They Call Me Magic (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
Unraveled: Once a Killer (special) — Discovery+
The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa — Disney+
Heartstopper (series debut) — Netflix
Selling Sunset (season premiere) — Netflix
Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event — Netflix
Day Zero (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
Explorer: The Last Tepui (doc) — Disney+
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (doc) — Disney+
Polar Bear (doc) — Disney+
Lord of the Streets — Tubi
The White Fortress — Digital
9 Bullets — VOD
We're All Going to the World's Fair — VOD
8 p.m.
Come Dance With Me — CBS
RuPaul's Drag Race (season finale) — VH1
9 p.m.
A Tiny Audience (season premiere) — HBO Latino/HBO Max
11 p.m.
SATURDAY
Streaming
Shooting Stars (series debut) — Rakuten Viki
7 p.m.
Rich & Shameless (docuseries debut) — TNT
8 p.m.
A Tail of Love (movie) — Hallmark Channel
Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
Would I Lie to You? — The CW
9 p.m.
Masters of Illusion — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
Heartland Docs, DVM (season premiere) — Nat Geo Wild
SUNDAY
12 p.m.
Duff: Ace of Taste (series debut) — Food Network
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grand Dame Reunion (part 2) — Bravo
The Equalizer — CBS
The Circus (midseason finale) — Showtime
Gaslit (limited series debut) — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Fear the Walking Dead — AMC
Kandi & the Gang — Bravo
Navalny (doc) — CNN
From (season finale) — Epix
Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s (series debut) — Food Network
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO
The First Lady — Showtime
10 p.m.
61st Street — AMC
Billy the Kid (series debut) — Epix
Sex & Murder (season premiere) — HLN
Transplant — NBC
The Man Who Fell to Earth (series debut) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Inside Eats With Rhett & Link (series debut) — Food Network/Discovery+
The Baby (series debut) — HBO
12 a.m.
Three Busy Debras (season premiere) — Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments