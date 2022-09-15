What to Watch podcast: Everything is not peachy keen for the final season premiere of Atlanta
Atlanta is back for its final season, and the action has moved back to the titular city from Europe. Get ready to take a bite out of a new vampire series, Vampire Academy, based on the books by Richelle Mead. The Harley Quinn animated series is back for its fourth season, picking up after Harley and Ivy spent a season exploring their relationship.
Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines including Kobe Bryant's planned cameo on the Saved by the Bell revival, Jeff Probst revealing two twists that won't be returning to Survivor 43, and why Saoirse Ronan won't be in the new Barbie movie as she had planned.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, Sept. 15
Streaming
Vampire Academy (series debut) - Peacock
Speak No Evil (movie) - Shudder
The Light in the Hall (series debut) - Sundance Now
White Sands (season premiere) - Topic
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
Pantheon - AMC+
The Family Business - BET+
MIKE (season finale) - Hulu
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Send Help - ALLBLK
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Harley Quinn (season finale) - HBO Max
9 p.m.
60 Days In - A&E
Big Brother - CBS
Southern Charm - Bravo
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
10 p.m.
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
Atlanta (season premiere) - FX
*times are ET and subject to change
