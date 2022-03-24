Plus, the season finale of Our Flag Means Death, and Halo finally comes to TV.

What to Watch podcast: After a 4-year break, Atlanta is back — and headed to Europe

After four years (!) since its second season aired, Donald Glover's Emmy-winning series Atlanta is finally back for season 3, taking the action to Europe. Tonight, we find out what Earn (Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are up to.

Meanwhile, after many years in development, the series adaptation of the popular video game Halo finally debuts on Paramount+. Listen to star Pablo Schreiber tell us how he immersed himself in the universe. And on this season's final two episodes of Our Flag Means Death, Taika Waititi's Blackbeard and Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet face execution after being captured, and evaluate their relationship in the process. Plus, Waititi tells us about how he managed to create a world full of drama and humor.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of Master are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 24

Streaming

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Starstruck (season premiere) — HBO Max

One Perfect Shot (series debut) — HBO Max

Lucas the Spider (animated series debut) — HBO Max

Have You Seen This Man? (docuseries debut) — Hulu

WWE Evil (docuseries debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Welcome to Flatch — Fox

10 p.m.

Atlanta (one-hour season premiere) — FX

Becoming a Popstar (special) — MTV

*times are ET and subject to change