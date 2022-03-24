What to Watch podcast: After a 4-year break, Atlanta is back — and headed to Europe
After four years (!) since its second season aired, Donald Glover's Emmy-winning series Atlanta is finally back for season 3, taking the action to Europe. Tonight, we find out what Earn (Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are up to.
Meanwhile, after many years in development, the series adaptation of the popular video game Halo finally debuts on Paramount+. Listen to star Pablo Schreiber tell us how he immersed himself in the universe. And on this season's final two episodes of Our Flag Means Death, Taika Waititi's Blackbeard and Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet face execution after being captured, and evaluate their relationship in the process. Plus, Waititi tells us about how he managed to create a world full of drama and humor.
Finally, the cast and director of the movie Master reveal what they're watching, Supernatural star Misha Collins' new role, a complete cast refresh for The Real Housewives of New York, and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the stars of Master are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, March 24
Streaming
Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (docuseries debut) — Discovery+
Starstruck (season premiere) — HBO Max
One Perfect Shot (series debut) — HBO Max
Lucas the Spider (animated series debut) — HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death (season finale) — HBO Max
Have You Seen This Man? (docuseries debut) — Hulu
Halo (series debut) — Paramount+
WWE Evil (docuseries debut) — Peacock
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Call Me Kat — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Welcome to Flatch — Fox
10 p.m.
Becoming a Popstar (special) — MTV
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments