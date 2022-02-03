What to Watch podcast: And Just Like That finale brings the controversial revival to a close
After a season with one "big" death, no Samantha, and the introduction of four new characters, the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That comes to a close — as Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie continues her journey without Big, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) makes some big life decisions involving Che (Sara Ramirez).
Meanwhile, Will Arnett stars in the new Netflix comedy Murderville, in which he welcomes a different celebrity guest star each episode — including Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, and Ken Jeong — and has them improvise their way through the murder case at the heart of the story.
And a new season of Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves debuts on HBO Max, proving to be just as wild as the first.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson's collaboration for a 9 to 5 documentary, a possible spin-off for a popular Halle Berry movie character, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's new role — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, Feb. 3
8 p.m.
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising (special) — ABC
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — Fox
9 p.m.
Soul of a Nation Presents: Xonerated - The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (special) — ABC
Project Runway (season finale) — Bravo
Call Me Kat — Fox
My Killer Body With K. Michelle (timeslot premiere) — Lifetime
9:30 p.m.
Pivoting — Fox
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Streaming
Raised by Wolves (season premiere) — HBO Max
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza! (special) — HBO Max
And Just Like That (season finale) — HBO Max
Murderville (series debut) — Netflix
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (season premiere) — Peacock
Movies
Ghosts of the Ozarks — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
