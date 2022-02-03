Plus, HBO Max's Raised by Wolves is back for a howling season 2, and celebrities improv their way through murder mysteries in Netflix's Murderville.

What to Watch podcast: And Just Like That finale brings the controversial revival to a close

After a season with one "big" death, no Samantha, and the introduction of four new characters, the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That comes to a close — as Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie continues her journey without Big, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) makes some big life decisions involving Che (Sara Ramirez).

Meanwhile, Will Arnett stars in the new Netflix comedy Murderville, in which he welcomes a different celebrity guest star each episode — including Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, and Ken Jeong — and has them improvise their way through the murder case at the heart of the story.

And a new season of Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves debuts on HBO Max, proving to be just as wild as the first.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, Feb. 3

8 p.m.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising (special) — ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — Fox

9 p.m.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Xonerated - The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (special) — ABC

Call Me Kat — Fox

My Killer Body With K. Michelle (timeslot premiere) — Lifetime

9:30 p.m.

Pivoting — Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Streaming

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza! (special) — HBO Max

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (season premiere) — Peacock

Movies

Ghosts of the Ozarks — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change