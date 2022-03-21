What to Watch podcast: The U.S. finally gets its own Eurovision with American Song Contest
Fans have been asking for something like this for years, and finally, the U.S. has its own version of Eurovision as Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host American Song Contest, where contestants from every state and territory compete for the title (meet some of the first singers in the video above). On the season finale of HBO's The Gilded Age, Aurora and Ada try to stop Marian from eloping with Tom, and the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor comes to a head; and on the midseason premiere of Fox's 9-1-1, Eddie is trying to adjust to desk duty while the 118 welcomes two new members.
EW digital TV editor Ashley Boucher tells us all about Starstruck and why you should binge season 1 before the upcoming second season premiere. Plus, entertainment headlines — including a West Side Story star's missing invite to the Oscars, Kanye's canceled Grammys performance, and how CODA really just shook up the Oscars Best Picture race — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's digital TV editor Ashley Boucher on why you should binge Starstruck, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, March 21
Streaming
The Good Karma Hospital (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Check local listings
GardenFit (series debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo
Spring Baking Championship — Food Network
American Song Contest (series debut) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy — A&E
All American: Homecoming — The CW
The Julia Child Challenge — Food Network
9-1-1: Lone Star (new timeslot) — Fox
The Gilded Age (season finale) — HBO
10 p.m.
Secrets of the Chippendales Murders — A&E
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
My Brilliant Friend — HBO
The Endgame — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
