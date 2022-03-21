What to Watch podcast: The U.S. finally gets its own Eurovision with American Song Contest

Fans have been asking for something like this for years, and finally, the U.S. has its own version of Eurovision as Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host American Song Contest, where contestants from every state and territory compete for the title (meet some of the first singers in the video above). On the season finale of HBO's The Gilded Age, Aurora and Ada try to stop Marian from eloping with Tom, and the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor comes to a head; and on the midseason premiere of Fox's 9-1-1, Eddie is trying to adjust to desk duty while the 118 welcomes two new members.