What to Watch podcast: The U.S. finally gets its own Eurovision with American Song Contest

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the musical competition, plus 9-1-1 returns with a bang and The Gilded Age ends for now.
By EW Staff March 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
Fans have been asking for something like this for years, and finally, the U.S. has its own version of Eurovision as Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host American Song Contest, where contestants from every state and territory compete for the title (meet some of the first singers in the video above). On the season finale of HBO's The Gilded Age, Aurora and Ada try to stop Marian from eloping with Tom, and the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor comes to a head; and on the midseason premiere of Fox's 9-1-1, Eddie is trying to adjust to desk duty while the 118 welcomes two new members.

EW digital TV editor Ashley Boucher tells us all about Starstruck and why you should binge season 1 before the upcoming second season premiere. Plus, entertainment headlines — including a West Side Story star's missing invite to the Oscars, Kanye's canceled Grammys performance, and how CODA really just shook up the Oscars Best Picture race — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.

What to Watch on Monday, March 21

Streaming

The Good Karma Hospital (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Check local listings

GardenFit (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

The Neighborhood — CBS

All American — The CW

Spring Baking Championship — Food Network

9-1-1 (midseason premiere) — Fox

American Song Contest (series debut) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy — A&E

NCIS — CBS

All American: Homecoming — The CW

The Julia Child Challenge — Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star (new timeslot) — Fox

The Gilded Age (season finale) — HBO

Snowpiercer — TNT

10 p.m.

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders — A&E

The Good Doctor — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Better Things — FX

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

The Endgame — NBC

