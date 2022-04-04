What to Watch podcast: American Idol renders Final Judgment as the competition heats up

Plus, HBO's latest docuseries follows the strange tale of The Invisible Pilot, and a new Ken Burns documentary goes deep on Benjamin Franklin.

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie have a tough job ahead of them, narrowing the contestant pool to the Top 24 — we have a preview with one singer who shares with host Ryan Seacrest why he's not ready to go home yet. Ken Burns' latest documentary Benjamin Franklin debuts on PBS, airing across two nights; and in the HBO Max docuseries The Invisible Pilot, a mystery unravels about a family man whose secret life of drug smuggling came to light after his mysterious death by suicide in 1977 (watch a clip above).

What to Watch on Monday, April 4

Streaming

Harry Wild (series debut) — Acorn TV

Madagascar: A Little Wild (season premiere) — Hulu/Peacock

Long Slow Exhale (series debut) — Spectrum

Check local listings

Benjamin Franklin (docuseries debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo

Spring Baking Championship — Food Network

American Song Contest — NBC

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy (season finale) — A&E

The Julia Child Challenge — Food Network

The Invisible Pilot (docuseries debut) — HBO

10 p.m.

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders (season finale) — A&E

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

11 p.m.

Mud, Sweat and Beards (series debut) — USA

*times are ET and subject to change