What to Watch podcast: American Idol renders Final Judgment as the competition heats up
Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, and Olivia Rodrigo were big winners at the Grammy Awards, which paid tribute to Tony Bennett, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, and Stephen Sondheim.
American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie have a tough job ahead of them, narrowing the contestant pool to the Top 24 — we have a preview with one singer who shares with host Ryan Seacrest why he's not ready to go home yet. Ken Burns' latest documentary Benjamin Franklin debuts on PBS, airing across two nights; and in the HBO Max docuseries The Invisible Pilot, a mystery unravels about a family man whose secret life of drug smuggling came to light after his mysterious death by suicide in 1977 (watch a clip above).
Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie tells us what she's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Morbius' big win at the box office, a reboot of The Crow, and the death of Seinfeld actress Estelle Harris — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
What to Watch on Monday, April 4
Streaming
Harry Wild (series debut) — Acorn TV
Long Slow Exhale (series debut) — Spectrum
Check local listings
Benjamin Franklin (docuseries debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Bravo
Spring Baking Championship — Food Network
American Song Contest — NBC
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy (season finale) — A&E
The Julia Child Challenge — Food Network
The Invisible Pilot (docuseries debut) — HBO
10 p.m.
Secrets of the Chippendales Murders (season finale) — A&E
My Brilliant Friend — HBO
11 p.m.
Mud, Sweat and Beards (series debut) — USA
*times are ET and subject to change
