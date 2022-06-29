What to Watch podcast: Reality show vets go on the vacation of a lifetime on All Star Shore

Plus, The Upshaws are moving back in, and The Flash makes a mad dash in the season finale.

Reality veterans including RuPaul's Drag Race star Vanessa 'Vanjie' Mateo, Blake Horstmann from Bachelor in Paradise, and Chloe Ferry from Geordie Shore are competing on the new series All Star Shore in a series of party games — and one will go home with $150,000.

On the season finale of The Flash, a big secret is looming and Barry is reeling from the information about Iris. And Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, and company are back for a new season of the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws.

What to Watch on Wednesday, June 29

Streaming

Clusterf*ck: Woodstock 99 (docuseries debut) - Netflix

The Upshaws (season premiere) - Netflix

Baymax (series debut) - Disney+

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (series debut) - Netflix

All Star Shore (series debut) - Paramount+

Beauty (movie) - Netflix

The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Ms. Marvel - Disney+

8 p.m.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

The Flash (season finale) - The CW

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (two-night docuseries debut) - A&E

Wellington Paranormal - The CW

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

10 p.m.

More Power (series debut) - History Channel

Planet California: Close Encounters (season finale) - PBS

*times are ET and subject to change