What to Watch podcast: All Rise season premiere states its case on OWN
After being canceled by CBS, the legal drama All Rise moves to OWN for its third season, where Judge Lola is awaiting the results of her superior court election campaign.
David Letterman is hosting the new Netflix comedy series That's My Time With David Letterman, where he's introducing audiences to up-and-coming comics and sitting down with them for an in-depth chat — hear part of his chat with one of his first guests, Sam Morril. And on the new episode of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, Bobby and Alicia's son makes a big admission.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Neve Campbell's decision to not return to the Scream franchise; an update on whether season 3 will be the last for Ted Lasso, and the cast of Martin's tribute to late costar Tommy Ford — and trivia!
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Related content:
What to Watch on Tuesday, June 7
Streaming
That's My Time With David Letterman (comedy special, part 1) - Netflix
The Barking Murders (series debut) - BritBox
Movies
Keeping Company - VOD
8 p.m.
All Rise (season premiere) - OWN
Catfish: The TV Show - MTV
America's Got Talent - NBC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Superman & Lois - The CW
9 p.m.
TMZ Presents Johnny and Amber: From Love to Hate - FOX
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step - A&E
10 p.m.
Mayans M.C. - FX
Dancing with Myself - NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments