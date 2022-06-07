Plus, family is everything on 'Bobby Brown: Every Little Step' and David Letterman gets to know up and coming comics on 'That's My Time'

What to Watch podcast: All Rise season premiere states its case on OWN

After being canceled by CBS, the legal drama All Rise moves to OWN for its third season, where Judge Lola is awaiting the results of her superior court election campaign.

David Letterman is hosting the new Netflix comedy series That's My Time With David Letterman, where he's introducing audiences to up-and-coming comics and sitting down with them for an in-depth chat — hear part of his chat with one of his first guests, Sam Morril. And on the new episode of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, Bobby and Alicia's son makes a big admission.

