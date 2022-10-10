What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
Fall TV is in full swing, and this week welcomes the season premieres of shows including All American, All American: Homecoming, The Challenge, and Avenue 5, and the series debuts of Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition hosted by Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam, and Chip and Joanna Gaines' new renovation project, Fixer Upper: The Castle.
While fall usually means the start of new shows, some notable ones are also ending, including the series finales of Kevin Can F**k Himself and Jason Momoa's See, and the season enders for She-Hulk and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Some big movies also open this week, including Jamie Lee Curtis is the final movie of the iconic franchise, Halloween Ends. And Kaitlyn Dever stars in Rosaline, a comedic take on Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet.
What to watch this week
Monday, October 10
Streaming
My Life Is Murder (season premiere) - Acorn TV
Chefs vs. Wild - Hulu
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood 8- CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
All American (season premiere) - The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming (season premiere) - The CW
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Kevin Can F**k Himself (series finale) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
9:45 p.m.
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
10 p.m.
Avenue 5 (season premiere) - HBO
My True Crime Story - VH1
Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor - ABC
Tuesday, October 11
Streaming
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (comedy special) - Netflix
Conception (movie) - Digital
Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
Reboot - Hulu
The Patient - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Winchesters (series debut) - The CW
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Black Ink Crew Chicago (season finale) - VH1
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
The Renovator (series debut) - HGTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Professionals (series debut) - The CW
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
La Brea - NBC
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Wednesday, October 12
Streaming
Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (series debut) - Netflix
I Love You, You Hate Me (doc) - Peacock
Wild Territory - Netflix
The D'Amelio Show - Hulu
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+
Andor - Disney+
The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
Tell Me Lies - Hulu
Ink Master - Paramount+
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder
Check Local Listings
NOVA: Computers v. Crime - PBS
8 p.m.
The Challenge (season premiere) - MTV
The Masked Singer - Fox
The Conners - ABC
Survivor - CBS
Chicago Med - NBC
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Court Night LIVE - A&E
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs - ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Love Boat - CBS
Kung Fu - The CW
Chucky - SYFY
Chicago Fire - NBC
Abbott Elementary - ABC
LEGO Masters - Fox
Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+
Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics - ABC
Raising a F***ing Star - E!
Love At First Lie (series debut) - MTV
10 p.m.
The Amazing Race - CBS
Chicago P.D. - NBC
Big Sky - ABC
Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC
Welcome to Wrexham (season finale) - FX
Archer (season finale) - FXX
Reginald the Vampire - SYFY
Thursday, October 13
Streaming
Dark Glasses (movie) - Shudder
A Radical Life (doc) - Discovery+
A Friend of the Family - Peacock
The Kardashians - Hulu
Vampire Academy - Peacock
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
Pantheon (season finale) - AMC+
The Family Business - BET+
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (season finale) - Disney+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Southern Charm Reunion Special Part 2 - Bravo
Walker - The CW
Station 19 - ABC
Hell's Kitchen - Fox
Young Sheldon - CBS
Law & Order - NBC
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts - CBS
9 p.m.
Walker Independence - The CW
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
So Help Me Todd - CBS
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Winter House (season premiere) - Bravo
Welcome to Flatch - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
Call Me Kat - Fox
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily - ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
Atlanta - FX
CSI: Vegas - CBS
Friday, October 14
Streaming
Shantaram (series debut) - Apple TV+
Martha Gardens (series debut) - The Roku Channel
High School (series debut) - Amazon Freevee
The Midnight Club - Netflix
The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+
The Mole - Netflix
My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+
Central Park - Apple TV+
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video
See (series finale) - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters (season finale) - Apple TV+
Movies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow - Netflix
Halloween Ends - In theaters, Peacock
Old Man - In theaters, Digital, VOD
Clerks III - Digital
Rosaline - Hulu
Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Penn & Teller: Food Us (season premiere) - The CW
The Lincoln Project - Showtime
S.W.A.T. - CBS
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
Shark Tank - ABC
9 p.m.
Fixer Upper: The Castle (series debut) - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)
CMT Artists of the Year - CMT
Fire Country - CBS
Dateline - NBC
20/20 - ABC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere) - The CW
10 p.m.
The Proof Is Out There - History Channel
Saving the Manor - HGTV
Blue Bloods - CBS
11 p.m.
Los Espookys - HBO
Saturday, October 15
8 p.m.
Let's Get Physical (movie) - Lifetime
Finding Happy - Bounce
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
NFL Icons - EPIX
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sunday, October 16
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and The Duke (season premiere) - PBS
Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (series debut) - PBS
Masterpiece: Annika (season premiere) - PBS
Streaming
SEAL TEAM - Paramount+
12 p.m.
Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Food Network and discovery+
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC
60 Minutes - CBS
8 p.m.
Family Law - The CW
The Simpsons - Fox
Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo
The Serpent Queen - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
8:30 p.m.
The Equalizer - CBS
The Great North - Fox
9 p.m.
Coroner - The CW
The Walking Dead - AMC
Bob's Burgers - Fox
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
9:30 p.m.
East New York - CBS
Family Guy - Fox
10 p.m.
Let the Right One In - Showtime
Outrageous Pumpkins - Food Network and discovery+
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC
Step Up (season premiere) - Starz
NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS
Sister Wives - TLC
The Rookie - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
