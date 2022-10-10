What to watch this week (Oct. 10-16): Keep an eye out for The Watcher premiere, the She-Hulk and Rings of Power season finales sizzle, Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., and more.

What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

Some big movies also open this week, including Jamie Lee Curtis is the final movie of the iconic franchise, Halloween Ends. And Kaitlyn Dever stars in Rosaline, a comedic take on Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet.

What to watch this week

Monday, October 10

Streaming

My Life Is Murder (season premiere) - Acorn TV

Chefs vs. Wild - Hulu

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood 8- CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

All American (season premiere) - The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming (season premiere) - The CW

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (series finale) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

9:45 p.m.

Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo

10 p.m.

Avenue 5 (season premiere) - HBO

My True Crime Story - VH1

Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor - ABC

Tuesday, October 11

Streaming

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (comedy special) - Netflix

Conception (movie) - Digital

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu

Reboot - Hulu

The Patient - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Winchesters (series debut) - The CW

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Black Ink Crew Chicago (season finale) - VH1

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

The Renovator (series debut) - HGTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Professionals (series debut) - The CW

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

La Brea - NBC

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

Wednesday, October 12

Streaming

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (series debut) - Netflix

I Love You, You Hate Me (doc) - Peacock

Wild Territory - Netflix

The D'Amelio Show - Hulu

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Computers v. Crime - PBS

8 p.m.

The Challenge (season premiere) - MTV

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat - CBS

Kung Fu - The CW

Chucky - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Raising a F***ing Star - E!

Love At First Lie (series debut) - MTV

10 p.m.

The Amazing Race - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Big Sky - ABC

Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC

Welcome to Wrexham (season finale) - FX

Archer (season finale) - FXX

Reginald the Vampire - SYFY

Thursday, October 13

Streaming

Dark Glasses (movie) - Shudder

A Radical Life (doc) - Discovery+

A Friend of the Family - Peacock

The Kardashians - Hulu

Vampire Academy - Peacock

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

Pantheon (season finale) - AMC+

The Family Business - BET+

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (season finale) - Disney+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Southern Charm Reunion Special Part 2 - Bravo

Walker - The CW

Station 19 - ABC

Hell's Kitchen - Fox

Young Sheldon - CBS

Law & Order - NBC

8:30 p.m.

Ghosts - CBS

9 p.m.

Walker Independence - The CW

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

So Help Me Todd - CBS

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Winter House (season premiere) - Bravo

Welcome to Flatch - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

Call Me Kat - Fox

10 p.m.

Alaska Daily - ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

Atlanta - FX

CSI: Vegas - CBS

Friday, October 14

Streaming

Shantaram (series debut) - Apple TV+

Martha Gardens (series debut) - The Roku Channel

High School (series debut) - Amazon Freevee

The Midnight Club - Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart - Apple TV+

The Mole - Netflix

My Dream Quinceañera - Paramount+

Central Park - Apple TV+

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (season finale) - Amazon Prime Video

See (series finale) - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters (season finale) - Apple TV+

Movies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow - Netflix

Halloween Ends - In theaters, Peacock

Old Man - In theaters, Digital, VOD

Clerks III - Digital

Rosaline - Hulu

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Food Us (season premiere) - The CW

The Lincoln Project - Showtime

S.W.A.T. - CBS

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

Shark Tank - ABC

9 p.m.

Fixer Upper: The Castle (series debut) - Magnolia Network (and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+)

CMT Artists of the Year - CMT

Fire Country - CBS

Dateline - NBC

20/20 - ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere) - The CW

10 p.m.

The Proof Is Out There - History Channel

Saving the Manor - HGTV

Blue Bloods - CBS

11 p.m.

Los Espookys - HBO

Saturday, October 15

8 p.m.

Let's Get Physical (movie) - Lifetime

Finding Happy - Bounce

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

NFL Icons - EPIX

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sunday, October 16

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and The Duke (season premiere) - PBS

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (series debut) - PBS

Masterpiece: Annika (season premiere) - PBS

Streaming

SEAL TEAM - Paramount+

12 p.m.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Food Network and discovery+

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

60 Minutes - CBS

8 p.m.

Family Law - The CW

The Simpsons - Fox

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Bravo

The Serpent Queen - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer - CBS

The Great North - Fox

9 p.m.

Coroner - The CW

The Walking Dead - AMC

Bob's Burgers - Fox

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

9:30 p.m.

East New York - CBS

Family Guy - Fox

10 p.m.

Let the Right One In - Showtime

Outrageous Pumpkins - Food Network and discovery+

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire - AMC

Step Up (season premiere) - Starz

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

Sister Wives - TLC

The Rookie - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change